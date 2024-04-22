Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Dress Is Giving All The Maid In Manhattan Vibes
Marisa, is that you?
It’s been 22 years since Jennifer Lopez charmed us (and Ralph Fiennes) as Marisa Ventura in Maid in Manhattan, but to look at her, you’d think not a day has passed. Seriously, we need to all be looking at the This Is Me… Now artist to see where she’s hiding that fountain of youth, because it’s hard to ignore how she’s beating the aging process — especially when she just gave us a look that so strongly recalls the vibes of her 2002 rom-com.
Maid in Manhattan is one of JLo’s best romantic comedies, and it remains a favorite of early aughts romance lovers, so it was hard not to notice the similarities between the strapless pink dress she donned in the movie and the gorgeous gown she wore to a recent event. Check out her Instagram post:
Jennifer Lopez was all dressed up for the Hispanic Federation’s 2024 gala, where she was presented with the Premio Orgullo, or Pride Award. I can’t get over how stunning the 54-year-old actress looks, with her old Hollywood hairstyle and golden flowing gown with the thigh-high slit.
Monique Lhuillier is the designer of the piece, which is quite reminiscent of the “You should have worn a different dress” number that JLo sported in Maid in Manhattan. While the color is different — beige, rather than light pink — the hues are still in the same family, and the ruching is unquestionably similar, particularly near the bust.
The dresses also sport a similar neckline and similar fabric. The diamond necklace she complemented her gala look with was even comparable to the one worn in the movie. The multihyphenate updated the look with a matching cape that latched around her neck and draped over her shoulders, puddling around her feet.
The Marry Me star is simply living her best life in her 50s, and she’s not afraid to show it. A video posted in January showed off a whole lot of JLo’s bikini looks that are pure fitness goals, and those were nothing compared to the gold, leather and sheer moments she pulled off for an Elle magazine shoot.
Fashion has been a big part of Jennifer Lopez’s brand for decades — remember that iconic green Versace gown she wore to the Grammys (the one her stylist didn’t want her to wear)? JLo may be taking a peek in the rearview mirror with her nod to Maid in Manhattan, but she’s got her foot firmly on the gas pedal when it comes to nailing current trends and setting new ones.
Not only has she taken on Barbiecore, sheer and the corset dress, but she has lately been experimenting with live flowers. After rocking a ruffled coat made of gorgeous white roses at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year, the On the 6 artist went with a lavender and pistachio-hued number for Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show with a full-length floral cape.
It’s wonderful to see the new looks that Jennifer Lopez brings to the fashion conversation, but it’s also pretty fun for fans to find connections in her current outfits that seem to nod at the iconic looks from her movies. If you want to see JLo’s latest work, check out This Is Me... Now: A Love Story with an Amazon Prime subscription.
