'He Owes Her.' Jennifer Lopez Is Worth Way More Than Ben Affleck, And Reportedly Paid For Way More In Their Marriage, Too

There are few modern celebrity couples with a profile quite a high as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. But while they broke the internet when reuniting and eventually getting married in Vegas, most of the headlines lately are about Bennifer's reported separation. JLo is worth way more than Affleck, and reportedly paid for way more in their marriage. And a reported insider was even quoted saying "he owes her."

Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been living separately for some time now, and it sounds like the drama is brewing between the two A-listers. Lopez's former producer claimed that she was spending a ton of money to be with Affleck during their recent years together, and a new report by Radar Online claims that she's seeking reimbursements from the Good Will Hunting icon after she reportedly spent a ton of money for their lavish lifestyle. As that individual said:

One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her. She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too. Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying.

And just like that, another page in the Bennifer saga has been turned. And if this report is to be believed, JLo spent a ton of money in their years together, and wants some of her money back after their rumored break-up.

This rumor track for those of us who have been following the A-list couple's time together. Affleck and Lopez spent $60 million on a mansion to reside in with their kids, and that's only one huge expense. If JLo was indeed footing the bill, it sounds like she might be out of a ton of money from their marriage. Another alleged insider spoke to Radar about this, offering:

She isn’t the one who gave up on their marriage and she’s feeling seriously burned and is out for blood. If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn’t have minded. But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she’s ready to play hardball.

It should be interesting to see how this drama plays out, and if Affleck ends up reimbursing JLo for any of the money spent while they were back together. Although it doesn't seem like the "Let's Get Loud" singer has curbed her spending in the wake of their potential break-up, as Lopez took a fabulous vacation in the midst of the rumors. But that time she wasn't also paying for Affleck.

Only time will tell how the saga of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship plays out. While they might be feuding over money, at least they've both got a number of professional projects coming down the line. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies next year.