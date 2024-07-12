'He Owes Her.' Jennifer Lopez Is Worth Way More Than Ben Affleck, And Reportedly Paid For Way More In Their Marriage, Too
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rumored break-up is complicated, including where money is involved.
There are few modern celebrity couples with a profile quite a high as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. But while they broke the internet when reuniting and eventually getting married in Vegas, most of the headlines lately are about Bennifer's reported separation. JLo is worth way more than Affleck, and reportedly paid for way more in their marriage. And a reported insider was even quoted saying "he owes her."
Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been living separately for some time now, and it sounds like the drama is brewing between the two A-listers. Lopez's former producer claimed that she was spending a ton of money to be with Affleck during their recent years together, and a new report by Radar Online claims that she's seeking reimbursements from the Good Will Hunting icon after she reportedly spent a ton of money for their lavish lifestyle. As that individual said:
And just like that, another page in the Bennifer saga has been turned. And if this report is to be believed, JLo spent a ton of money in their years together, and wants some of her money back after their rumored break-up.
This rumor track for those of us who have been following the A-list couple's time together. Affleck and Lopez spent $60 million on a mansion to reside in with their kids, and that's only one huge expense. If JLo was indeed footing the bill, it sounds like she might be out of a ton of money from their marriage. Another alleged insider spoke to Radar about this, offering:
It should be interesting to see how this drama plays out, and if Affleck ends up reimbursing JLo for any of the money spent while they were back together. Although it doesn't seem like the "Let's Get Loud" singer has curbed her spending in the wake of their potential break-up, as Lopez took a fabulous vacation in the midst of the rumors. But that time she wasn't also paying for Affleck.
Only time will tell how the saga of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship plays out. While they might be feuding over money, at least they've both got a number of professional projects coming down the line. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies next year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.