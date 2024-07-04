Dr. Drew And JLo’s Former Producer Weigh In About Her Spending Millions To Live Per Year With Ben Affleck Before Split: ‘There’s Gonna Be Stress’

When I think about celebrities, one thing I often do not think about is money stress. After all, if you are ½ of a couple that has invested in a $60 million dollar home, what could there possibly be to worry about? Well, according to JLo's former producer Jon Peters and the infamous Dr. Drew, money can still mean a whole lot, even for couples like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Amidst reports JLo and Affleck’s marriage has been “over for months ,” some experts are now talking about both stars’ incomes, net worths and lifestyles. Speaking to TMZ both Jon Peters and Drew Pinsky, AKA Dr. Drew, had plenty to say about the lifestyle the couple was living. For Peters, who is notable for working with Lopez on Money Train, choosing a $60 million plus home was a notable lifestyle glut choice.

When you spend $10 million a year to live, $8 million a year to live, it goes quick. Now, where’s the income coming in? [The $60 million house] that’s just the beginning. The private jets and everything. …Why can’t she own a $30 million dollar house in Malibu? Or at the beach or in Bel Air. $30 million, $40 million, that’s fine. Not $60-70 million dollars with a 10,000 square foot guest house and 400 bedrooms…

Dr. Drew elaborated further on the spending lots of famous couples engage in, noting that it’s not as easy being flush with moolah as you’d imagine. People have multiple properties to upkeep, multiple investments, and many, many compounding expenses. It’s not stressful in a sense the average person might understand, but apparently when the level of money Affleck and Lopez have comes into the equation, there’s still a lot to stress out about.

Events and houses and maintenance of the houses. People imagine that somehow think that celebrities don’t have to attend to those things, they do. They’re stressful for them like anybody. Money is something that people have a significant relationship with and when you bring two people together and lots of money and lots of expense, there’s gonna be stress. There’s gonna be fights.

Recent reports have indicated the house was a source of stress for Ben Affleck and JLo , though it may have had less to do with the price tag and more to do with the children he shares with Jennifer Garner. Apparently, the home they chose in Beverly Hills was far enough away from the Brentwood residence Garner keeps with kids that it wasn’t particularly convenient. Though Brentwood and Beverly Hills aren’t situated too far from each other, in LA driving time it can still be a lot and allegedly was a source of conflict for the couple.

A lot has been written about the couple's split after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's moved into separate homes and started the process of selling their $60 million+ mansion. Needless to say, the couple is seemingly headed toward divorce and has been spending a lot of time apart, including during Fourth of July week, as the Argo director remained in Los Angeles while the This is Me star spent time in New York.