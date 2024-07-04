Dr. Drew And JLo’s Former Producer Weigh In About Her Spending Millions To Live Per Year With Ben Affleck Before Split: ‘There’s Gonna Be Stress’
The media personalities weigh in.
When I think about celebrities, one thing I often do not think about is money stress. After all, if you are ½ of a couple that has invested in a $60 million dollar home, what could there possibly be to worry about? Well, according to JLo's former producer Jon Peters and the infamous Dr. Drew, money can still mean a whole lot, even for couples like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Amidst reports JLo and Affleck’s marriage has been “over for months,” some experts are now talking about both stars’ incomes, net worths and lifestyles. Speaking to TMZ both Jon Peters and Drew Pinsky, AKA Dr. Drew, had plenty to say about the lifestyle the couple was living. For Peters, who is notable for working with Lopez on Money Train, choosing a $60 million plus home was a notable lifestyle glut choice.
Dr. Drew elaborated further on the spending lots of famous couples engage in, noting that it’s not as easy being flush with moolah as you’d imagine. People have multiple properties to upkeep, multiple investments, and many, many compounding expenses. It’s not stressful in a sense the average person might understand, but apparently when the level of money Affleck and Lopez have comes into the equation, there’s still a lot to stress out about.
Recent reports have indicated the house was a source of stress for Ben Affleck and JLo, though it may have had less to do with the price tag and more to do with the children he shares with Jennifer Garner. Apparently, the home they chose in Beverly Hills was far enough away from the Brentwood residence Garner keeps with kids that it wasn’t particularly convenient. Though Brentwood and Beverly Hills aren’t situated too far from each other, in LA driving time it can still be a lot and allegedly was a source of conflict for the couple.
A lot has been written about the couple's split after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's moved into separate homes and started the process of selling their $60 million+ mansion. Needless to say, the couple is seemingly headed toward divorce and has been spending a lot of time apart, including during Fourth of July week, as the Argo director remained in Los Angeles while the This is Me star spent time in New York.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.