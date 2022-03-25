Fans Will Be Able To Stream Chris Rock, Jim Carrey And More Paying Tribute To Bob Saget In Special Memorial Show

From the moment the news broke about Bob Saget’s tragic death in January, his friends in the world of television and comedy have been paying tribute to the comedian. The likes of Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey immediately posted to social media about their friend. His Full House family rallied around his real-life family . A star-studded, post-funeral “punk rock shiva” was held at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store, followed by a second night of celebration at the legendary club. Now it’s been announced that the special memorial show will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

Mike Binder, one of Bob Saget’s closest friends, announced on the Dystopia Tonight podcast that the memorial show will be available for streaming on Netflix in June. Fans can expect to see tributes from comedy legends including Chris Rock, Jeff Ross and the rarely seen-on-stage Jim Carrey, as well as music from John Mayer, who recently talked about a Bob Saget-inspired song he’s working on.

Jeff Ross and John Stamos were among the attendees who posted about the punk rock shiva held after the legendary comedian’s funeral. Many who had attended the service also appeared that night to continue remembering their friend, including Dave Chapelle, Seth Green, Marc Maron, Jodie Sweetin and even, apparently, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Check out Ross’ post from the event:

It wasn’t just memories that were shared that night. Donations were also collected for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to Bob Saget’s heart after the death of his sister from scleroderma. A second memorial show was held the following Sunday, with a limited number of tickets being made available to the public. The exclusivity of the show — on top of the rarity and rawness of his friends’ tributes — made this an easy decision for Netflix to purchase, Mike Binder said on the podcast. Check out John Stamos’ photos from that celebration:

Those events may have taken place two months ago, but the stories and tributes to Bob Saget haven’t stopped in the weeks since. Along with his friends continuing to honor his memory — like Candace Cameron Bure showing off her “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” sweatshirt at Disneyland — stories have continued to come out about the time surrounding the comedian’s death at age 65, proving he was gracious until the end when new photos showed that Saget had taken a photo with a car attendant that night.

A hotel employee also said he’d been incredibly kind to other hotel guests, and seemed excited about interacting with fans , taking selfies and joking around with people in the lobby.

New details have emerged about the Full House dad’s cause of death in the past couple of months. A final report, which included redacted information , was recently released and confirmed that he died from a head trauma caused by “something hard, covered by something soft.”