JLo Admits She’s ‘The Girl Who Dances On The Table’ When She Likes To Go Out
Jennifer Lopez likes to party just like the rest of us, including dancing on tables after a drink or two.
Pop star/actress Jennifer Lopez has been a public figure for decades now, and is known for her hard working entrepreneurial spirit. She’s got a number of business ventures in the works currently, including her cosmetics line JLo Beauty and a low-calorie liquor brand. And JLo admits she’s “the girl who dances on the table” when she does like to go out. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us.
Given just how long the Hustlers actress has been an A-lister, there are generations of fans who are eager to learn any information about her professional and personal life. Those who want a peek behind the curtain can subscribe to On The JLO, which is her official newsletter. While sharing her excitement over her low-calorie liquor brand Delola, she also shared the way she likes to party after putting back a few. She named her alternate personality Lola, and shared:
There you have it. Despite being such a public figure, Jennifer Lopez likes to dance on tables once she’s had a few drinks, just like so many of us. What’s more, she’s used this as a cautionary tale for friends who might want to go out for a night on the town with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer. Personally, I can’t imagine anything more fun than sharing a table dance with JLo.
The On the JLo newsletter also included some photographic proof regarding her penchant for dancing on tables. The images show her getting down with a microphone in hand, presumably after having a few adult beverages. Despite whatever level of intoxication she was feeling, Lopez (unsurprisingly) looked absolutely perfect in the images. Because of course.
Later in that same newsletter entry, the Selena star further explained her relationship with her alternate personality Lola. It looks like she’s taking a page from Beyoncé’s book, years after Sasha Fierce became a sensation. In JLo’s words:
It really does seem like Jennifer Lopez is living that happy, balanced life. She’s been making countless headlines lately thanks to her relationship with Ben Affleck, especially after the two A-listers tied the knot in Vegas. And they’ve been focusing on finding a new home for their blended families to cohabitate in together.
Given Lopez’s wild work ethic, you can’t blame her for wanting to have a few drinks and let loose. And her liquor line offers low calories options, allowing for one to feel guilt free about any libations consumed. Considering the fact that JLo’s body is truly insane, smart money says plenty of fans will sign up for what she’s selling. Who knows? Maybe they’ll find their very own Lola in the process.
Jennifer Lopez has a number of film projects coming down the line, including a new Netflix movie titled The Mother which will arrive on May 12th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
