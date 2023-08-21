JLo Fans Are Sharing Their Own Love Stories As She And Ben Affleck Hit Their One Year Anniversary

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it’s a dream come true for many of us, fame is also a double edged sword, especially when one’s personal life becomes a very public matter. Jennifer Lopez knows this all too well, as she broke the internet when reuniting with Ben Affleck . Bennifer 2.0 recently hit their one year wedding anniversary, and JLo’s fans are sharing their own love stories in the mist of the celebration.

After reuniting, JLo and Affleck got married in Vegas last year, to the shock/delight of their fans. They’ve spent a full year in wedding bliss, with Bennifer finding their forever home , and also going viral while attending the Grammys . They’ve reached the one year point of their marriage, with Lopez posting on Instagram to celebrate, inspiring fans to do the same. Check out the post below:

How sweet is that? After getting married in Vegas, Affleck and Lopez threw a weekend-long celebration for them and their famous friends. These images shared by JLo are presumably from that time, including her in a wedding dress and fireworks going off. And they both look absolutely thrilled about their nuptials.

Lopez shared this post to her 250 million followers on Instagram. The pop star has generations of fans, many of whom have spent decades following her love life. That includes former relationships with Alexander Rodriguez and Marc Anthony. And it turns out that seeing her an Affleck reunite years later has actually inspired some of her fans to share their story. One popular comment on the post reads:

I love your love story because it's so similar to my own. My husband and I dated years ago and I knew he was the one then, but it wasn't the right time. I always referred to him as my soulmate and the one that got away. My great white buffalo. We reconnected years later and it was like not a second had gone by. We were instantly in love again. Engaged a year later married a year after that. We just bought our first home together and are remodeling it together. A love like this that is so unlikely. Against all odds. You find each other again and do it right.

Life is complicated, and that’s definitely true when it comes to romantic relationships. Sometimes couples need to break up before they can get back together, just like Affleck and Lopez. They spent years apart while creating other families, and are now in the right place to be a married couple. Another fan posted their own story on IG, check it out:

My hubby and I are married 29 years today, Aug 20, 1994 … 2 boys and now 3 grandbabies later, still best friends ❤️❤️❤️

I’m not crying, you’re crying. There’s nothing better than marrying your best friend, and some of JLo’s fans are lucky enough to be entering their third decade of marriage. Meanwhile, some other fans are getting excited about tying the knot, posting:

Omg wow! I will get married in 9 months! This makes me very excited! So many congratulations LOVE YOU JEN❤️

Of course, there were also some haters on Jennifer Lopez’s IG post. The public’s ongoing fascination with her love life sometimes can be ugly, as every action by Bennifer is picked apart. Regardless, they do seem very happy.