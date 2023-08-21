JLo Fans Are Sharing Their Own Love Stories As She And Ben Affleck Hit Their One Year Anniversary
Bennifer 2.0 has been married for a year, inspiring JLo's fans to share their own stories.
Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it’s a dream come true for many of us, fame is also a double edged sword, especially when one’s personal life becomes a very public matter. Jennifer Lopez knows this all too well, as she broke the internet when reuniting with Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 recently hit their one year wedding anniversary, and JLo’s fans are sharing their own love stories in the mist of the celebration.
After reuniting, JLo and Affleck got married in Vegas last year, to the shock/delight of their fans. They’ve spent a full year in wedding bliss, with Bennifer finding their forever home, and also going viral while attending the Grammys. They’ve reached the one year point of their marriage, with Lopez posting on Instagram to celebrate, inspiring fans to do the same. Check out the post below:
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
How sweet is that? After getting married in Vegas, Affleck and Lopez threw a weekend-long celebration for them and their famous friends. These images shared by JLo are presumably from that time, including her in a wedding dress and fireworks going off. And they both look absolutely thrilled about their nuptials.
Lopez shared this post to her 250 million followers on Instagram. The pop star has generations of fans, many of whom have spent decades following her love life. That includes former relationships with Alexander Rodriguez and Marc Anthony. And it turns out that seeing her an Affleck reunite years later has actually inspired some of her fans to share their story. One popular comment on the post reads:
Life is complicated, and that’s definitely true when it comes to romantic relationships. Sometimes couples need to break up before they can get back together, just like Affleck and Lopez. They spent years apart while creating other families, and are now in the right place to be a married couple. Another fan posted their own story on IG, check it out:
I’m not crying, you’re crying. There’s nothing better than marrying your best friend, and some of JLo’s fans are lucky enough to be entering their third decade of marriage. Meanwhile, some other fans are getting excited about tying the knot, posting:
Of course, there were also some haters on Jennifer Lopez’s IG post. The public’s ongoing fascination with her love life sometimes can be ugly, as every action by Bennifer is picked apart. Regardless, they do seem very happy.
Both JLo and Ben Affleck are staying busy professionally, with a number of upcoming film projects on the way. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann