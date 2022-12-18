More Than A Year And A Half After JLo Split, A-Rod Goes Instagram Official With New Woman

Alex Rodriguez is widely known for his stellar professional baseball career but, more recently, he’s made headlines due to his active love life. The celebrated shortstop and third baseman was most notably romantically involved with Jennifer Lopez for several years before they split. JLo has, of course, since moved on and married former lover Ben Affleck. All the while, reports have been suggesting that A-Rod has a new lady in his life, and he confirmed those assumptions by going Instagram official with her.

For the past few months, it’s been rumored that Alex Rodriguez is dating Jac Cordeiro, a Canadian fitness instructor who founded the wellness brand JacFit. Up until this point, the mostly private A-Rod hadn’t publicly addressed the speculation. This weekend, the retired athlete took to Instagram to post a sweet holiday photo that features him, Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha (18) and Ella (14). The group looked incredibly fresh as they stood in front of a massive Christmas tree. Check it out:

That’s a Kodak moment if I ever saw one. The group appeared to be at a Christmas party of sorts, and one would think that they had fun. The legendary New York Yankee also shared some additional photos on his Instagram stories. One of them showed the group hanging out with UCLA gymnast Mia Erdoes. Take a look:

Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro were first linked in October after they were spotted holding hands in public. At the time, sources told Page Six that Rodriguez was “very happy and enjoying [their] time together.” At this point, it seems like the two are mostly keeping things low key, which is a bit of a change-up from the World Series champ’s relationship with JLo.

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. By early 2021, rumors swirled that he and JLo were breaking up. Rodriguez responded to the chatter, saying that the “reports are inaccurate” and that he and his lady were “working through some things.” Though additional evidence (including a PDA-packed post) seemed to back that up, the two eventually split by April of that year. Rumors suggested that the breakup was due to an alleged fling between Rodriguez and Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. However, both he and LeCroy shot down that notion.

Funny enough, since the breakup, A-Rod has popped into JLo’s orbit on a few occasions. Rodriguez has also proven to have a great sense of humor, based on the way he’s poked fun at his relationship status post-breakup. He’s also kept himself busy, as he embarked on a weight loss journey all while keeping up with his lucrative enterprises.

At present, it looks like Alex Rodriguez is definitely enjoying the holiday season. It’s clear that the star has moved on from JLo, and he should be quite content as he prepares to ring in the new year. We’ll see what 2023 brings for him, Jac Cordeiro and his loved ones in 2023.