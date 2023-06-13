Of Course, JLo Attended The Flash Premiere With Ben Affleck And She Looked Incredible

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of the public. Case in point: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who broke the internet with both incarnations of their relationship. Bennifer 2.0 got married in Vegas last year, and have made countless headlines as a result-- especially when the pair make public appearances together. Of Course, JLo Attended The Flash premiere with Affleck, and she Looked incredible. Because really, when doesn't she look incredible?

Fans are super invested in Bennifer 2.0, and the couple's every move tends to become water cooler chatter. For instance, they went viral when Affleck looked miserable attending the Grammys. But they were all smiles when attending the premiere of the upcoming DC movie The Flash, which might be Ben Affleck's final bow as Batman. The happy couple looked gorgeous on the carpet, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Talk about a good looking pair. Affleck and Lopez were photographed on the red carpet of The Flash together, and were impeccably styled. They even kissed a few times for the cameras, which should please shippers out there. After all, the public has watched their relationship play out for decades.

Of course, Jennifer Lopez also posted a photo dump on Instagram from the DC flick's premiere. She tagged the various fashion houses and individuals who helped bring her look together... including her beauty line. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

JLo shared this post to her whopping 247 million followers on Instagram. The post has hundreds of thousands of likes, and plenty of comments talking about just how breathtaking the accomplished multihyphenate looks. Although given the fact that she's basically ageless, perhaps this shouldn't be too surprising.

The Flash premiere is the latest major event that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have attended together. Because of the wild popularity of the couple, it's become common for their every move to be dissected by the public. After going viral at the Grammys, lip readers even tried to uncover what Lopez and Affleck were saying to each other on camera.

Despite the chatter about their relationship, it does seem like Bennifer 2.0 are living married bliss. Lopez and Affleck found their forever home, and they've been blending families over the last year. Considering how much they've got going for them, perhaps the discourse about their marriage doesn't even affect them at this point.

As previously mentioned, it looks like The Flash might be Ben Affleck's swan song as the DCU's Bruce Wayne. Affleck revealed that he was super proud of his performance this time around, so he might be going out on a high note. Also included in the movie is Michael Keaton's version of Batman. We'll just have to wait and see what come next in the DC Universe.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.