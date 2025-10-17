As If I Wasn’t Already Pumped For JLo’s Rom-Com With Brett Goldstein, She Just Dished About How He’s The ‘Best Kisser’
What a compliment!
Jennifer Lopez has starred in some of the best rom-coms, and she’s performed opposite some of the most swoon-worthy men in Hollywood. That means she’s kissed a lot of them, too. So, during an interview, she was asked about who the best kisser is, and her response has me even more excited about the rom-com she’s working on with Brett Goldstein.
This conversation came up because Jennifer Lopez was asked who her best on-screen kiss was with while playing a game on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The host named some of her co-stars, like George Clooney, Ralph Fiennes and Matthew McConaughey. However, it was the actress’s newest on-screen love interest who took the title, as she said:
Wow! That’s a pretty high compliment coming from the woman who starred in movies like Maid in Manhattan, Out of Sight and The Wedding Planner. However, I have to admit, Office Romance has had my interest piqued for quite some time, and I feel like it has the potential to be a great romantic comedy.
For starters, Brett Goldstein wrote the rom-com for JLo. He co-wrote the script with Ted Lasso’s co-creator Joe Kelly, and he explained that as they were working on it, they wanted to create a film for “the best rom-com actress.” That actress, according to them, is Jennifer Lopez. Considering they went into this project with that mindset, I’ve had a whole lot of hope that it would be fantastic.
Now, the Kiss of the Spider Woman’s latest comments have me even more excited. Seriously, she’s performed opposite some of Hollywood’s finest leading men. So, for her to say Goldstein is the best is high praise.
However, if you’ve seen his prior work, you’d know he is a great romantic actor. I mean, in Ted Lasso, his character Roy’s romance with Keeley was one of the reasons why the show is one of Apple TV’s best series. Also, his new movie, All of You, which is also available with an Apple TV subscription, shows that he is more than capable of being a great romantic lead.
Now, I can’t wait to see him and Lopez in Office Romance. As a fan of Goldstein’s writing – he has penned episodes of Ted Lasso and is a co-creator of Shrinking – that alone has me sold. However, hearing both of them gush about each other has me even more pumped for this project that could end up on the 2026 movie schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s worth noting that, along with the co-stars singing each other’s praises, there have been rumors that they are dating, with one insider saying it was a “flirt fest” on set between the two. Those have not been confirmed or denied, however, with Brett Goldstein saying that all the attention surrounding that is a lot, especially since he’s a “very private person.”
All that is to say, there’s a lot of hype and attention surrounding this movie, and the praise Jennifer Lopez just gave her co-star is making me even more excited for it! So, get your Netflix subscription ready, folks, Office Romance is coming, and it must be next level if JLo is saying that her co-star is the best on-screen kisser.
