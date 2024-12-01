After Ben Affleck Made Headlines For Spending Thanksgiving With Jennifer Garner, An Insider Dropped Claims About His Feelings On The Holiday Meetup

For the better part of a year, Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines, as insiders alleged that there was marital strife between the two. That all came to a head in August when Lopez filed for divorce . Since then, the celebrity partners have rarely been seen spending time together. Most recently, they spent the Thanksgiving holiday apart, as Affleck took in the festivities alongside ex-wife Jennifer Garner and made headlines in the process. Now, a source is sharing claims regarding Affleck’s alleged feelings on that meetup.

What Did Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Do On Thanksgiving, And How Did He Feel About It?

The Argo director spent Turkey Day with his former spouse in Los Angeles. However, as opposed to simply having a traditional meal with all the fixings for their family and loved ones, the former couple spent a portion of their day helping the community. Both actors volunteered with the Midnight Mission, which serves the homeless and near-homeless communities. The pair ultimately helped feed around 2,000 people according to Page Six .

Sometime later, the news outlet spoke to a source about the family outing, and they claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner also “enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner together” alongside their three kids – Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12). The unnamed person also claimed that Affleck felt “blessed” to have been able to spend the holiday with his kids and Garner, who he can allegedly “just be himself” around. Following that, the insider added:

Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.

The source also notes that this is “not the first time” that the Daredevil stars have spent Thanksgiving together. From 2005 to 2015, the A-listers were married, and their relationship received much attention. Nevertheless, both have steadily co-parented by all accounts, and the insider even says they’ll “always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship.” Jennifer Garner even visited her former husband amid his divorce, which is ongoing.

What’s Going On With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Divorce?

Shortly after the Bennifer divorce news broke, it was reported that JLo filed in an unusual way . Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apparently didn’t have a prenuptial agreement in place, which isn’t all that common for a celebrity couple. As of this writing, the two stars haven’t spoken in depth about their split, though Lopez did decry the online trolling she’s experienced as of late. Reports indicate that while Affleck and Lopez have had limited communication over the past few months, they’ve opted to remain civil.

Jennifer Garner has also allegedly remained respectful when it comes to her former husband’s latest divorce. However, the 13 Going on 30 star is reportedly limiting her chats with the “On the Floor” singer. An insider claimed that Garner “no longer wishes to have communication with JLo unless it is do with the kids.”

With more holidays coming before the end of the year, it’s unclear as to how Ben Affleck plans to spend those. Time will tell whether he ends up enjoying those with his former wife as well. What seems to be apparent, though, is that amid his current marital woes, Affleck seems to still be on good terms with Jennifer Garner.