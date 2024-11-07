Jennifer Lopez Admits To ‘Intense’ Year But Shares Why She’s Looking Forward To The Holidays

Jennifer Lopez has been an A-list celebrity for decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite her thriving career, fans are also invested in her personal life, and JLo's relationship with Ben Affleck. Lopez recently admitted to having an "intense" year, but shares why she’s looking forward to The Holidays.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck at the end of August, after months of online debate and reports about the couple living separately. And during a conversation with People, she seemingly referenced the break-up when sharing how excite she is for the forthcoming Holiday Season. In her words:

It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast. The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.

Sounds about right. Like so many of us, Lopez leans on her family during tough times. And this year has seemingly been quite challenging. In addition to her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez also had to cancel her world tour, with the public assuming this was due to low ticket sales. So who can blame her for wanting to engage in some yuletide joy?

Lopez is always working, but she's definitely had a few notable setbacks this year (in addition to her personal issues). Case in point: This Is Me... Now: A Love Story reportedly lost her millions when it didn't become a hit amongst those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Later in the same interview, Jenny From The Block explained why the Holidays are extra special for her family, offering:

We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it.

Living on opposite coasts can definitely put some distance (literally) between loved ones. Add in JLo's busy schedule as a recording artist and actress/producer, and it makes sense that she might not be able to see her extended family as much as she'd like to. Luckily she's got reunions to look forward to at the end of this year.

With no prenup in place, JLo and Ben Affleck are using a famous divorce lawyer to help them split up amicably. Exactly what's happening behind closed doors is a mystery, but hopefully it'll stop them from having a long battle in court like other famous Hollywood couples.

Lopez and Affleck's new movie Unstoppable will arrive on Amazon Prime January 16th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your other movie experiences for the New Year.