I Don’t Know If Jennifer Lopez Is Looking To Spend Time With A New Man, But There’s Definitely An A-List Chef Who Wants To Cook For Her
He wants all up in that grill.
The holidays always seemed to be a big deal for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the happier times of their marriage. Social media posts showed a gorgeous spread for Bennifer’s first Thanksgiving as a married couple and snaps of their music-filled, star-studded holiday party. We’ll have to see what this time of year holds for the couple now that JLo has filed for divorce, and while I’m sure she would have no trouble finding someone to cook up a holiday feast for her, I know of one A-list chef who’s interested.
Bobby Flay, a longtime Food Network chef who has appeared on dozens of shows including The Next Food Network Star, Bobby's Triple Threat and Beat Bobby Flay, recently expressed interest in spending time with Jennifer Lopez. At least, that is, spending time in her kitchen, as the food expert told US Weekly:
I can kind of see what Bobby Flay is saying. Jennifer Lopez seems to be pretty cool, yet still always classy. The chef is certainly known for being able to fancy up a dish, even if it’s something seemingly simple like tacos or barbecue (the man does have over a dozen cookbooks, after all).
Before he gets all up in her grill, though, Bobby Flay would have to know a thing or two about her culinary preferences in order to form a theoretical menu, as he continued:
Bobby Flay sounds like quite the gentleman! He aims to please, JLo, and there’s something to be said for that.
I can’t personally say who’s cooking the Marry Me star’s meals these days, but it does sound like she might be open to spending time with a new man (or men), because she was pictured recently with a hunky new bodyguard, and rumor has it that she’s called for hot young men “to be auditioned and served up for her,” for some “no strings fun.” Nothing says romance like an iron-clad NDA!
Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is also reportedly ready to date again, and he’s similarly not looking for anything serious right now, at least until his divorce from Jennifer Lopez is final. After months of speculation about the state of Ben and Jen’s relationship, the “Jenny from the Block” singer filed to end the marriage in August — exactly two years to the day after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Savannah, Georgia.
With no prenuptial agreement in place, famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser has been helping Bennifer try to come to a settlement without taking the case to court. It’s no wonder JLo is looking forward to the holidays and spending time with her children after the intense year they’ve all had. Maybe she should get Bobby Flay’s number, just in case she does happen upon a lonely night where she doesn’t feel like cooking.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.