JLo Made A Stunning Revelation About Breaking Up With Ben Affleck The First Time, And It Didn't Happen When We Thought
They've been together way longer than any of us realized.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have one of Hollywood's greatest, and most dramatic, romances. The decades-spanning connection that saw them initially get together back in the early 2000s but crumble under a much-publicized breakup a mere few days before their planned nuptials. Of course, the power couple would famously rekindle their romance twenty years later, including eloping in Las Vegas before having a big, star-studded wedding ceremony at Affleck's Savannah, GA compound in 2022.
And while much is known about the ups and downs of the superstars' relationship, we recently got an interesting bit of romantic intel directly from JLo herself. While promoting her latest movie, This Is Me...Now: The Film, Lopez had a heart-to-heart with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the inspirations behind both the record and the narrative feature, and how her real-life romance with Affleck played into things:
However, when asked by Lowe about how the couple came to call off their first wedding back in September 2003, the actress-singer revealed:
The music icon also divulged that, despite their ages when they split for the first time, Jen and Ben "just weren't mature enough" to make their relationship work at the time:
The "Can't Get Enough" performer detailed how it actually was Bennifer breaking up and moving on with other people that led them back to each other all of those years later:
Clearly things worked out for those two: Lopez's famous hubby is a co-writer on This Is Me...Now: The Film and Affleck has been proudly supporting his wife on the red carpets and through promotion for the movie, which complements her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now.
You can catch both Jen and Ben in all of their romantic, reunited glory in This Is Me...Now: The Film, which is a Prime Video exclusive that drops on the streamer tomorrow, February 16th.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes