Why John Candy’s Son Was On The Fence About Titling His Dad's Documentary (And What Changed His Mind)

John Candy is still fondly remembered by so many people. With that, the star's life and career have been chronicled in John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and co-produced by Ryan Reynolds. Naming a film about Candy wasn’t simple for those who knew the man behind the myth, it seems. Chris Candy, the son of the Great Outdoors actor, says the title didn’t click at first because he wasn’t just branding a documentary. Eventually, though, there came a moment that Chris realized what the title should be.

In a guest column he wrote for The Toronto Star, Chris Candy recalled a moment from October 2023 on Highway 11. It was during that time that Candy was leaving Skeleton Lake after the first interviews for the doc, which was untitled at the time. As he explained, Chris felt hesitant about titling the documentary with a quote from one of his dad's most famous characters:

At the time, the project was untitled. The only name floating around was ‘I Like Me,’ and I wasn’t sure if it felt right. Did my dad like himself the way his character, the affable Del Griffith from ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ liked himself? There was so much I still didn’t know, but one thing was already clear: I was at the beginning of a long, emotional journey; a large-scale deep dive into my dad’s life, career and legacy.

That hesitation totally makes sense. Del's bold claim, "I like me," really sums up his situation at rock bottom—it's funny, relatable, and honest. However, is that really him, the "man" John Candy?

As Chris continued to listen, his dad's image became clearer. It was obvious he wasn’t just an actor from some of the best '80s movies, but a generous guy who always put others first, and the warmth he gave off wasn’t just felt by the audience, but also by his friends, family, and the whole city. So, by the time the final edit came together, the title went from being a question to a clear answer:

When I watched the final cut of the film, I realized that the title 'John Candy: I Like Me’ was the perfect fit. Not only is it a line of dialogue from the genius mind of my dad’s best friend, John Hughes (a man I also miss dearly), but it’s a true statement. John Candy liked himself. His friends liked him, his family liked him — he was the real article. What you saw was what we got.

I've been a lifelong fan of John Candy's work, and I totally think "I Like Me" is a fantastic title. It's not only one of Candy's most iconic lines but also comes from one of his greatest movies, Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Ryan Reynolds, the producer of the doc, believes that Del Griffith performance could snag Candy an Oscar nomination today and, honestly, I can't argue with that.

I’m super excited for the Candy documentary to finally come out! The filmmakers say that this film is really going to hit you in the feels, and I’m so ready. What'll be particularly satisfying about the doc is that is could provide a sense of catharsis for siblings Chris and Jennifer Candy as they celebrate the life of their late father.

The aptly titled John Candy: I Like Me kicked off the 50th Toronto International Film Festival on its opening night earlier in September. Starting on October 10, this 2025 movie release will be available for Prime Video subscription holders to stream.