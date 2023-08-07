Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Touched On The MCU Actor’s Career Being ‘Torn Apart’ After Domestic Violence Allegations

Actor Jonathan Majors ’ starpower has been steadily growing for years, thanks to his roles in major franchises like Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But things came to a screeching halt when Majors was arrested back in March for assault and harassment charges related to his former relationship. The public has been watching the legal situation shake out before our eyes, while Marvel fans wondered about his future in the MCU. Now Majors’ lawyer has touched on his career being “torn apart” after the domestic violence allegations came to light.

Prior to Jonathan Majors’ current legal issues , he was praised for his work on the small and silver screens, starring in Lovecraft Country, Loki, and Da 5 Bloods. And with his Marvel villain Kang expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU, there was seemingly no limit to what he’d accomplish. But things slowed down following his arrest, and his lawyer Priya Chaudhry spoke to Newsweek about how his life and career has been affected by the allegations. She she put it,

For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.

Indeed, Majors’ personal life has become a very public matter over the last few months. And he’s also missed out on some professional opportunities during that time. The US Army pulled an ad featuring him, while he was removed from the upcoming movie The Man in My Basement. He was also dropped from his PR firm shortly after the arrest occurred.

Considering that Jonathan Majors was the antagonist of two major blockbuster threequels, this definitely feels like a major pivot. As previously mentioned, fans have questioned his standing in the MCU, and wondered if Kang might be recast . But he’s expected to appear in Loki Season 2 , and there hasn’t been any news about Marvel parting ways with the actor.

Later in that same statement, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry took aim at his ex/accuser. The legal team has been trying to poke holes in her story and the timeline of the alleged incident . She defended her client, saying:

One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD. Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship. Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her.

It certainly seems like things are heating up in the legal battle between Majors and his ex. It sounds like Majors may be in the lead at this moment, but it remains to be seen how things shake up. But smart money says that his lawyers will continue to focus on his accuser and ex Grace Jabbari.