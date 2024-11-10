Josh Peck Had A Hilarious Take On The Studio Casting Him As Chris Hemsworth’s Brother Years Later (And He’s Not Wrong)

After Nickelodeon’s iconic bromance show Drake & Josh ended in 2007, Josh Peck tried to flex his talent outside the comedy genre with projects like The Wackness, What Goes Up and ATM. Around that time Peck was cast in the Red Dawn remake alongside Chris Hemsworth. As part of that film, Peck played the Australian actor's brother, in what many might have seen as an odd casting choice. If you did think the casting was wild, as Peck himself recently shared a hilarious take on it. And, quite frankly, he's not wrong.

It was back in 2012 that Chris Hemsworth and Josh Peck were cast in the remake of one of the most patriotic movies of all time . The sibling roles they portrayed were originated by Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen. In the update, Hemsworth and Peck played brothers who formed the Wolverines and defended their hometown from a North Korean invasion. Over a decade after the film's release, the Snow Day actor threw back to it by sharing a still to Instagram , which shows him and his imposing co-star together. But it's Peck's caption that you really need to see:

[Throw back to] to when a major studio believed @chrishemsworth and I could play brothers. Stay delulu y’all.

Don’t get me wrong, I find Josh Peck and Chris Hemsworth both very attractive and charismatic. Like @_._lydiafaye_._ pointed out in the comment section, studios not only cast Peck as Hemsworth’s brother but also as John Stamos’ son in the short-lived comedy series Grandfathered. So, clearly, the American actor’s has a knack for being cast as people with great genes. However, Peck and Hemsworth don't seem to resemble each other at all. I mean, at least in the Thor movies, the contrasting appearances of Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston made sense, since Thor and Loki were adoptive siblings.

To be honest, as much as I love the former Nickelodeon actor, his casting in the film as a whole felt a bit awkward. Sure, he has range, but a production like this just seems like a far cry from what he's best known for. On the other hand, the veteran Marvel actor is known for playing heroic roles that highlight his tall, muscular build like Thor, the Extraction movies, and Snow White and the Huntsman. The chemistry between them just didn't truly click, but, hey, you have to give it to the Oppenheimer alum for snagging that gig regardless.

Make no mistake, though, as Josh Peck does indeed have talent and charm. That's likely a major reason why he was apparently a finalist for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight. While he ultimately lost that part to Robert Pattinson, it's still impressive that he came so close to being cast.

It’s funny that the Summer Camp alum as enough self-awareness to see the humor in his Red Dawn casting. That's not something you find in every actor. While he may joke about it now, though, Josh Peck's turn as Chris Hemsworth's bro is now solidified in the history of cinema. Plus, he's now one of the few people who can say that they were able to play the sibling of the Star Trek actor.

Those who'd like to judge if Chris Hemsworth and Josh Peck make convincing siblings can do so by streaming Red Dawn with a Max subscription .