What The Judge Presiding Over Blind Side Star Subject Michael Oher’s Case Said As She Terminated The Conservatorship He Was In

We’ve all seen movies that claim to be “inspired by a true story.” The Blind Side is in that category, with the movie earning Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her performance. But the real-life figures from that story have been making headlines lately, with Michael Oher making some allegations against the Tuohy Family. Now we know what the judge presiding over Oher’s case said as he terminated the conservatorship he was in.

While The Blind Side got a happy ending where “Big Mike” was welcomed into the Tuohy family, things got more complicated thanks to a conservatorship and his claims that he was never actually adopted . Tennessee judge Judge Kathleen Gomes was presiding over Oher’s case with the Tuohys, and is ending the conservatorship. Per ESPN , she reacted to his conservatorship despite the fact that Oher “had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities.” She was quoted as saying:

I cannot believe it got done.

There you have it. This comes shortly after pop star Britney Spears was freed from her own conservatorship , so the public is at least somewhat familiar with the legal situation that’s currently playing out. And while Judge Gomes and both legal teams have decided to end that agreement, their legal battle is far from over.

Michael Oher went viral back in August, claiming that he was exploited by the Tuohy family. The Tuohys denied these allegations , and maintained that he’ll always be a member of the family. Sine the movie based on their life told such a different story, a ton of discourse online followed Oher, the Tuohys, and even those involved in The Blind Side. The chatter got loud enough that the studio issued a statement about the controversy . Some corners of the internet even wanted Bullock to give up her Oscar , despite not actually having anything to do with the situation playing out before our eyes.

It remains to be seen whether the Oher/Tuohy situation actually tarnishes The Blind Side , but it’ll likely be hard to re-watch the 2009 drama the same. Since Michael Oher’s other claims are still being addressed in court, the situation is ongoing. Only time will tell how it all shakes out.

Prior to the current legal battle, The Blind Side was already the subject of some controversy, as many deemed it an example of the white savior complex in the media. Specifically a story where a white protagonist connects with a Black character and raises them up or “saves” them. Other popular examples of this are The Help, Dangerous Minds, and Remember the Titans.