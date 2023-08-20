After Michael Oher Files Suit Against Tuohy Family, The Blind Side Actor Shares Thoughts On Whether Controversy Tarnishes The Film

The Blind Side – the 2009 sports biopic inspired by the story of NFL alum Michael Oher – has been heavily re-examined in the wake of Oher’s lawsuit against the Tuohy family . He claims Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who supposedly adopted him when he was a teen, actually exploited him and made business deals, thanks to his name. He also alleges that they’ve made significant sums of money as a result of the Oscar-winning film. As the controversy has played out, a number of people involved in the actual events and the film that seemingly depicts them have spoken out. Among them is Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the movie, and he shared some thoughts on whether this recent development tarnishes the production.

Quinton Aaron received a considerable amount of notoriety as an actor when he starred in John Lee Hancock’s well-received drama. It essentially marked his breakthrough role, so it’s not too surprising that he would have feelings on the film amid the legal drama. Over the years, Aaron has expressed pride over the motion picture, and his feelings don’t appear to have been soured by the recent lawsuit. While explaining his rationale, he pointed to the aims of the entertainment industry:

No, it doesn't, because I feel like in the movie, not all facts are gonna be… not all of the story is gonna be a hundred percent [true] anyway. … We're in the business of entertaining, and sometimes, there's certain liberties that are taken from either the writer or producer or the creator[’s] standpoint to make the film [appealing] to a certain audience. And I think in doing so, they successfully put out something that has motivated an entire generation of people to do good.

The movie, which received mostly positive reviews from critics and general audiences, is essentially a story of determination. It’s meant to show young Michael Oher rising from poverty with the help of the Tuohys and eventually becoming a college football player, before being drafted into the NFL. The production did have its share of critiques, however, as some argued that it exemplified the “white savior” trope . Despite the criticisms and reignited discussions, Quinton Aaron seems to be leaning on the positive elements. He went on to tell People that fans have told him that “the story has changed their lives and in such a positive way.” The 39-year-old actor also told the trade:

At present, Michael Oher is seeking damages from the Tuohys for allegedly putting him under a conservatorship as opposed to adopting him. He claims Sean, Leigh Anne and their two kids have received millions of dollars as a result of the film, though Sean denied the allegations . The patriarch asserted that the film split its earnings with Michael Lewis, the author of the book on which the film was based. Sean claims everyone in the family (including Oher) got an equal share, amounting to roughly $14,000. Interestingly, Oher also referenced the legal arrangement in own book, which would seemingly contradict the extortion claims . Nevertheless, he’s still seeking to have the conservatorship revoked and wants a fair share of the reported profits.

Meanwhile, fans have been responding to the situation in their own way. Many are calling for The Blind Side’s Leigh Anne actress, Sandra Bullock, to return her Oscar for Best Actress. Sources claim Bullock is distraught over the backlash the movie is now receiving. Quinton Aaron has since defended his co-star and said that “people just need to chill out.”