Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Shares Awesome Photo Of Sam Neill’s Return

Steven Spielberg’s original movie Jurassic Park movie changed the film world forever, particularly thanks to its groundbreaking use of CGI . Fans of the dinosaur property were thrilled to learn that the three original stars were going to be reprising their role in Jurassic World: Dominion. And director Colin Trevorrow recently shared an awesome photo of Sam Neill’s return as Alan Grant.

Jurassic World: Dominion will wrap up the current trilogy of movies, but will also be deeply connected to the events of the original Jurassic Park. Case in point: the trio of original heroes are reuniting on the big screen in the form of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. They will reportedly have major roles in the threequel, and filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is helping to buoy fan excitement thanks to an awesome new image of Alan Grant on Twitter . Check it out for yourself below,

I mean, how cool is that? Sam Neill’s Jurassic Park character is known for his signature hat, and this latest image shows off his silhouette in an intriguing way. But exactly what is Alan Grant finding in this cave? We’ll just have to wait until June to find out.

Colin Trevorrow shared this image of Sam Neill in Jurassic World: Dominion wiith his 90k followers on Twitter, and it’s already been shared and liked a number of times. While the upcoming threequel was delayed a full year as a result of the pandemic , anticipation has been steadily building thanks to the first trailers. Particularly since Neill, Goldblum, and Dern have been so heavily featured in the marketing material so far.

Not much about the actual contents of Jurassic World: Dominion has been revealed, but the stakes going into the blockbuster have seemingly never been higher. The ending of Fallen Kingdom saw the resurrected dinosaurs being released on the mainland, which is sure to chaos all sorts of chaos. No wonder the original Jurassic heroes were called back into the fray. As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer below,

Exactly what type of wild action will happen in Jurassic World: Dominion is a mystery, but the first footage showed that the dinosaurs are seemingly evolving and adapting for life outside of Isla Nublar. The short film Battle at Big Rock showed just how destructive they can be on the mainland, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Luckily the extended wait for the movie is nearly over.

The posters and trailers for Jurassic World: Dominion have been teasing that the movie will mark the end of the Jurassic franchise as we know it. It’s unclear if/when the property will return to theaters, so the pressure is on to deliver for the generations of fans.