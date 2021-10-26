Jurassic World: Dominion’s Laura Dern On ‘Extraordinary’ Experience Filming With The Original Cast

We’re eight months from the release of Jurassic World: Dominion and the wait has got to really be bothering some big fans. Not only are we waiting on the next chapter of the Jurassic World saga, but we’re waiting on the next chapter of the original Jurassic Park franchise thanks to the return of the original film’s star trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. And the latter actress recently described the "extraordinary" experience of filming with her co-stars.

Fans of the franchise have to be excited to see Drs. Grant, Malcolm and Sattler together again, and based on what Laura Dern recently said to ET , it was just as big a deal to them making the movie as it will be for fans seeing them together again on screen. Dern spoke about filming with Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, saying...

Well, I'm so excited. We had an extraordinary time all being together and back together. I feel really excited and privileged to be part of something that in its core, you know, was environmental messaging thanks to [book author] Michael Crichton long ago.

We saw a lot of social media posts from the likes of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum when the trio were filming Jurassic World: Dominion, and more recently, so we had something of a peek at the fun these three were having being together again. It had to be extraordinary getting together to reprise these roles decades after they were all in one of the biggest movies ever. While both Neill and Goldblum did return for sequels to the original film, the trio weren't together as a group. Dern also had a small role in the threequel.

Of course, how exactly we’ll actually see them together is still very much an open question. Jeff Goldblum had a brief appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but that appearance was separate from anything we saw our new band of heroes doing. The indication we’re getting is that the original Jurassic Park survivors will be a much bigger park of Jurassic World: Dominion.

In another timeline we would have already seen Jurassic World: Dominion as the movie was originally set to open this past June. However, Universal made the call about a year ago to push the movie back a full year. While many major movie releases are now moving forward, and as theatrical only releases, we’re certainly not seeing box office numbers like we used to. It’s impossible to tell just what the box office will be like in June of next year, though it will almost certainly be in better shape than it is now.

As the wait continues, the hype only builds for Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans of the franchise will certainly be ready for this adventure when the movie arrives next summer.