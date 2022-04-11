Just An Adorable Photo Of Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Standing Next To Little Draco Malfoy’s Costume While Visiting The Studio In London

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s the Harry Potter movies . The Wizarding World has remained a vital part of pop culture, while the young cast grew up in front of our eyes. This includes Tom Felton, who recently posed for an adorable photo next to his little Draco Malfoy costume while visiting the studio in London.

In the years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was released back in 2011, Tom Felton’s name has remained synonymous with his role as everyone’s favorite Slytherin . Felton has also been the Wizarding World’s biggest cheerleader, even recently hosting the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. And his recent Instagram post featuring one of his childhood costumes is sure to break the internet. Check it out below,

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Cue the awws, because how cute is this? The post from Tom Felton’s Instagram shows just how much he grew up while filming the Harry Potter franchise. And this is shown literally, as he’s got a few more feet of height when compared to the costume that he’s standing beside. Accio some tissues for this muggle.

Tom Felton’s latest Harry Potter post is sure to quickly make the rounds online, especially with his whopping 11.8 million followers on Instagram. It’s heartwarming to see how much the 34-year old actor has grown, particularly when he’s reminiscing about his time in the Wizarding World. Luckily for the fans, there’s been plenty of that as of late. Specifically in the highly watched reunion special that was made available to stream.

Potterheads around the world were thrilled to see the movie franchise’s cast recently back together for HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. It debuted on New Year’s Day this year, and was full of magical moments worth remembering . Tom Felton was shown sharing sweet moments with the likes of Emma Watson and his on-screen father Jason Isaacs .

Of course, some fans are hoping to see an even larger Harry Potter reunion happen sometime in the future. Namely by a movie adaptation of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays. The stage shows focus on Harry and Draco’s children, and also features adult versions of fan favorite characters like Ron and Hermione. It’s currently unclear if a movie version will ever happen, with various members of the cast giving their honest thoughts about returning to those roles.

For now, the Wizarding World continues to expand thanks to the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The Harry Potter prequel is getting more and more connected to the original franchise with each new installment, thanks to the inclusion of Dumbledore, Nagini, and even McGonagall. And we’re just days away from the new movie.