Kate Hudson Has Looked Gorgeous All Awards Season, But I'm Still Thinking About This Ultra-Flattering Sheer Dress

When I think of iconic celebrity fashion moments in movies, Kate Hudson in her Penny Lane coat in her breakthrough Almost Famous comes to mind. As does Hudson in her shiny yellow dress for How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention her orange Knives Out: Glass Onion bikini. She’s been back at the fashion game this awards season promoting Craig Brewer’s Song Sung Blue, and she’s honestly been on her a-game. However, I can’t stop thinking about one ultra-flattering sheer dress.

Red’s a stunning color on Hudson, and this look Song Sung Blue promotion dress mixes current trends with an vintage-y silhouette. I even think the bows on the waist in the back are super cool. Take a look at the dress from all the angles.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

The look landed her a lot of celebrity support, and it’s no wonder, as it’s one of my favorite takes on the sheer look I’ve seen so far (outside of maybe JLo Globes look).

Mindy Kaling - This is crazy

Paris Hilton - 😍

Octavia Spencer - ❤️❤️❤️

Amanda Kloots - I mean this look is amazing!!

Tan France - Gorgeous! Perfect!

Kathy Hilton - ♥️♥️♥️

Alyssa Milano - So beautiful.

We already know Valentine’s Day feels like it's come very early this year as the likes of Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have rocked red (lingerie), but Hudson’s look also feels like a very special early V-Day gift, and a nod to her character . The look was one of two that Hudson graced us with at the Critics Choice Awards this season, and it was from Georges Chakra’s collection. She also wore a second dress that was also bold and red, and also fabulous during her stint onstage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson put a lot into her Song Sung Blue role, and even gained weight to play Claire Sardinia. Her efforts paid off, as she was just nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes, though didn’t win in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category. So, she’s been popping up everywhere this awards season, and hopefully that will stay the same as the Oscars nominations come down the pipeline on Thursday, January 22, 2026.