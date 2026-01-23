Goldie Hawn Had The Most Loving Reaction To Kate Hudson's Oscar Nomination: 'My Baby Girl!'

The 2026 Academy Award nominations just dropped, and it’s official, you can call Kate Hudson a two-time Oscar nominee The actress has been given a nod for her role in Song Sung Blue, and her mama, Goldie Hawn, celebrated with the sweetest message to her daughter.

Kate Hudson was chosen to be recognized by the Academy in the “Actress in a Leading Role” alongside Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Emma Stone for Bugonia. Check out Hawn’s reaction to her daughter’s nomination:

Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe. Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now! Yay! ❤️😁

Hawn posted the message on her Instagram following the announcement of her nomination on Thursday morning. Now, both Hudson and Hawn have each earned two Oscar nominations. Her mother received a golden statuette back in 1970 for her supporting role in Cactus Flower. Hudson’s first Oscar nomination prior to this new one was in 2001 for Best Supporting Actress in Almost Famous, which Jennifer Connelly won for A Beautiful Mind.

Kate Hudson was alongside her mother during the morning of her second Oscar nomination, as she shared on her own Instagram. Check out this picture of the pair in their PJs smiling over the result:

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

Following the big news, Hudson was showered with excitement from other Hollywood names. Check out some of the responses from other stars in her Instagram post’s comment section:

“YESSSSSSSS! so proud of you Katie !!! 👏👏👏” - Reese Witherspoon

“Yesssssssss ma’am!!!!!!!! 👏❤️” - Julianne Hough

“Yes!! Bravo Kate! You and your Mom, two beautiful & brilliant dames celebrating… Cherish. ❤️” - Bonnie Hunt

“OMG!! Congrats!!! So happy for you ❤️🎉🍾” - Kyle Richards

“Congrats!! 🙌” - Elizabeth Banks

“Congratulations, mama!” - Octavia Spencer

“So happy for you Kate ! Congratulations ❤️” - Halle Berry

“So excited for you!!! Yes Kate!! ❤️❤️❤️” - Courtney Cox

“Go Kate!!!!” - Amy Schumer

“The way I wanted this for you. I’m so so so happy!!!!” - Sarah Paulson

“Legend” - Mindy Kaling

“YESSSSSSSSSS” - Aimee Lou Wood

Hudson was given the honor of portraying Claire Sardina, one half of a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder. Hugh Jackman portrayed Claire’s husband Mike in the film based on the documentary film of the same name about the couple, which came out in 2008. Hudson gained 15 pounds for the role and had the chance to show off her singing chops.

The Sardina family has criticized the movie for being “all lies,” to which Hudson pointed to the real Claire, whom she got to meet for the film and is apparently “so happy” with it. Hudson’s nomination for an Academy Award for the role follows other accolades like nominations at the Golden Globes and Actors Awards.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the 2026 Golden Globes, Byrne won over Hudson, and Jessie Buckley has won in the category at Critics Choice Awards. Buckley is said to be the frontrunner in the Oscars' Best Actress category, but the ceremony is known for having unpredictable wins all the time. Will Kate Hudson bring her mom to the Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait and see (she’s been looking stunning all awards season) when it airs on Sunday, March 15.