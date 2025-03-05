The Kate Hudson Home Alone 2 Easter Egg You May Never Have Figured Out If She Hadn't Told The Story Behind It

Wait, Kate Hudson was part of Home Alone 2?!

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon on Running Point.
(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

We already know that Home Alone 2 is one of Macaulay Culkin’s best movies, along with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. After all, the sequel took everything up a notch with its extravagant New York City setting, and the pranks against the burglars turned “up to eleven,” so to speak. But, there’s an Easter egg to the Home Alone sequel involving Kate Hudson you never would have known if the actress didn’t tell you the story herself.

Home Alone 2 has plenty of cameos that’s like a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment like Ally Sheedy or Donald Trump’s random appearance in the movie. But on the set of CBS Mornings, Kate Hudson revealed to her Running Point co-star Brenda Song that she actually took part in her fiancée’s movie…or at least her voice did:

It was my very first paid job, was singing in the chorus of Home Alone, I think it was Home Alone 2. But, I’m not in the movie. I’m just singing. I just went to a recording studio with my chorus, sang in it.

Just when you thought the 2025 Netflix release of Running Point was the one thing Kate Hudson and Brenda Song had in common. That’s really interesting that Home Alone 2 just used her voice for the choir, compared to a quick on-screen cameo. She even revealed in the Instagram video that she still gets pennies in residuals for her vocal performance role. Now it makes me wonder how many other famous voices are hidden in the choir scene that we don’t know about.

We’ve seen Kate Hudson sing before in movies. Here, I thought her first time singing was when she took part in the great Almost Famous song “Tiny Dancer” singing on the bus with everyone. But the movies where Hudson showed she had pipes was in the musical Nine and Sia’s Music where she proved she had extraordinary musical talent.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star must have gotten her vocal talent from her parents as her father, Bill Hudson, was a vocalist for The Hudson Brothers. Her mother Goldie Hawn also had a self-titled album in 1972 and sang in projects like Woody Allen’s Everyone Says I Love You. But now we know Home Alone 2 was where Hudson really made her singing debut in movies.

Kate Hudson may have made a standout acting career starring in rom-coms, but her career came full circle when she decided to lean into music. After Cameron Crowe recognized the music fan in Hudson when he cast her for Almost Famous and having sung onstage with John Mayer and Seal in 2016, it was time for the Bride Wars actress to make her own album.

Last year, Hudson got together with HK Music and Virgin Music Group for her debut album, Glorious. The studio album was a perfect blend of classic rock and pop melodies that showed off the singer/actress’s range and talent.

You can watch Kate Hudson reveal her Home Alone 2 connection in CBS Morning's full Instagram video below:

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

A photo posted by on

I’ve seen Home Alone 2 so many times and never would have put two-and-two together that Kate Hudson’s voice was a part of it. It’s unbelievable how a vocal cameo can slip under the radar like that, especially when it’s tied to someone who has a huge entertainment career today. You can continue to see Hudson’s career soar in her leading role in Running Point on your Netflix subscription. Feel free to also see if you can hear the Oscar winner's voice in Home Alone 2 on your Disney+ subscription.

