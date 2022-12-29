Kate Hudson Looked Stunning In Her Glass Onion Bikini Scene, But It Wasn't So Easy

A new movie release like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery feels like a miracle in and of itself. Writer/director Rian Johnson crafted yet another whodunnit that’s as clever as it is breathtaking. Part of the latter half of that equation comes from the stunning Glass Onion cast, which includes Kate Hudson herself.

Rocking an orange bikini, and making one hell of an entrance, Hudson catches your eye like it’s no big deal; but the actor admits that it wasn’t such an easy feat. During her recent interview on This Morning with Phillip and Holly, Kate Hudson’s impressive poolside strut was shown as she talked about the ins and outs of making the Daniel Craig-starring ensemble picture.

Confirming that the Knives Out follow-up was as fun to work on as it was to watch, Hudson did reveal that her character Birdie Jay’s big bathing suit scene included the following caveat:

While everyone else was having Apreol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody. It was like everybody was having a great time, and I was like ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’

It really isn’t easy to flaunt expert timing and a brilliant bikini body when everyone else is drinking such delightful refreshments. Nevertheless, Kate Hudson pushed through it all with her professionalism, and delivered one of the many sharp laughs Rian Johnson's latest has to offer.

Acting like the life of the party, and chatting up Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn, Glass Onion sees Hudson’s Birdie Jay really feeling herself in the moment. Confidence radiating, she decrees that it’s time for a swim, which in turn leads to the following moment landing a comedic win for Hudson:

A post shared by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@knivesout) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Another reason this particular moment is so rewarding is that Kate Hudson’s reunion with Kathryn Hahn was something else that Kate found herself excited to partake in. But with a character such as hers, Hudson realized she had to be on her game for this glamorous moment in the sun. Which sadly meant a bit of a wait on diving into the Aperol Spritzes; a drink which is absolutely refreshing in warm weather settings.

Glass Onion’s most surprising twists and turns are just one part of what makes the puzzle so much fun to piece together. Without the performances of the sterling cast assembled for the occasion, the whole project would be as exciting as a game of Clue to Benoit Blanc.

As Kate Hudson may have had to delay joining in on some of the fun and games, the results vouch for why it was all worth it in the end. It’s a shame no one snapped photos of Hudson drinking an Aperol Spritz in her bikini, as the color coordination would have been absolutely off the charts.