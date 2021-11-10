Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Becoming A Real Master In Taking Adorable Photos While Hiding Her Kid's Face

Katherine Schwarzenegger is a wife, a mom, a frequent brand ambassador, and did I mention she’s also a wizard when it comes to balancing a private life and social media fanbase? Schwarzenegger was early on the trend of sharing moments of her family life without sharing her daughter Lyla’s face before she’s ready. But the latest round has me pretty impressed, though she had a little help from her husband Chris Pratt.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of one shared a pretty photo that is optimal from all angles. There’s nature, there’s a lovely look at the celebrity mom and her tyke without giving her daughter’s face away. Oh and Pratt was involved this time to boot. He's actually the person who took the snap, so I guess he also deserves some brownie points here. Take a look.

Of course, at some point, Lyla is going to have to go out in more of a public way, which typically makes this sort of game a little bit harder. Masks have helped during the era of Covid. But there are a lot of celebrity parents that are still unhappy with paparazzi trying to capture their children on film. Celebrities from Jennifer Garner -- who has worked on legislation to curb this practice -- and George Clooney -- who recently wrote an open letter about the problem -- have been vociferous about their dislike of their children becoming targets.

Of course, not all celebrity parents are opposed to sharing images of their children, particularly if it’s on their own terms. The Kardashian clan are famous for sharing their lives with their kids and even use them in varying marketing initiatives. Some celebrity parents are somewhere in the middle, particularly if their children are older and have veto power if their famous mom or dad wants to post an image online.

Reese Witherspoon has occasionally shared photos of her (look-alike) teenaged daughter and son. And just ask Gwyneth Paltrow’s kid Apple how she felt when mom shared a particular look from a ski trip online.

The point is, much of a celebrity's engagement with their fanbases is online now and myriad celebrity parents in a variety of fields are figuring out how to share on their own terms. Honestly, does it really matter if they are sharing the face of their child or not? As long as we’re still getting in some “what’s my snack?” from Chris Pratt, I feel like we're getting the social content we all really need.

Next up, you can catch Pratt in like everything in 2022. No really, Chris Pratt's upcoming movies include The Tomorrow War 2, Jurassic World: Dominion, oh yeah, a part in Thor: Love and Thunder, he landed a role in the Garfield movie. If he has the time to take a few more photos of his wife and child staring into the distance, I'm sure we'll get a look at those too.