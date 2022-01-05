Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Mom Maria Shriver Reached Out To Chris Pratt After Fan Backlash

Chris Pratt has been unabashed in his affection for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Over the past few months, he’s penned posts about their work with the upcoming Olympics, his love for his wife (even with her annoying habits), and a lovely birthday tribute. However, one post went viral and led to backlash after he commented about his daughter with Katherine and people online took it as a shot at his kid, Jack, with Anna Faris. His mother-in-law reached out after the backlash to share her own thoughts.

To get into why Maria Shriver might have felt the need to support Chris Pratt, you need to know a few things. First, Pratt’s been taking flack for being the “worst Chris” among the handsome Hollywood Chrises during the pandemic. The Internet has also roasted the actor for landing a bunch of voice roles , including one that turned out to be a hoax . In addition, Chris Pratt shared this post featuring himself and his wife, to whom he has been married since 2019 .

A lot of fans, in the comments of the Instagram post and elsewhere, were not particularly kind about Pratt mentioning how Katherine Schwarzenegger had birthed their “gorgeous healthy daughter.” Many of those individuals mentioned how the actor’s son with Anna Faris dealt with some health challenges as a young tyke and spent time in the NICU. Faris had also previously mentioned several surgeries the former couple’s son has had during his childhood. The former couple's divorce was finalized in 2018.

But Maria Shriver asked Chris Pratt not to take it to heart, telling the actor in the comments to “rise above the noise. “

I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love you, your family loves you and your wife loves you. What a beautiful life, I’m proud of you xo.

Maria Shriver isn’t the only member of the Schwarzenegger clan to reach out to Chris Pratt during this extended period. In fact, Patrick Schwarzenegger also called the backlash “crazy,” noting he feels like Twitter is a “junkyard” with people having a “let’s get mad” mentality. Another portion of what Patrick’s mother had to say to her son-in-law can also be seen, below (edited for punctuation).

I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!

It’s not just family members who have commented on this topic, as the likes of Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn have spoken out in his defense as well. Chris Pratt has come close to addressing this controversy when he was a part of the AGBO fantasy football league with a bunch of other MCU stars and just so happened to win the whole shebang. In that case he had bragging rights and talked a little trash about who the “best Chris” was. Some have also speculated an Instagram Stories post about “feeling crappy” and going into the woods to work it out was related to the online blowback.

Despite the occasional Internet drama, Pratt’s career is flourishing. Along with all the aforementioned voice work in the coming year, he has Jurassic World: Dominion and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming up. Oh yeah, and some work in a little movie called Thor: Love and Thunder .

In addition, Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expected to add another little one into the fold in 2022.