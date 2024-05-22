JLo Stuns In Plunging Sheer Look As She Hits Another Red Carpet Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's personal life has always interested the public, thanks to her romantic connection with a number of other celebrities. Case in point: JLo's relationship with Ben Affleck, which broke the internet when they reunited and Bennifer eventually married in Vegas. And as rumors swirl about the couple, JLo stuns in a plunging sheer look without her husband.

Rumors about JLo and Affleck have been circulating, after the pair were seen without their wedding rings. There's ongoing chatter, including a report that Lopez and Affleck are living separately. While the pair haven't issued any official statements, the "Jenny from the Block" singer recently attended a press event for her movie Atlas, and rocked a stunning sheer look in the process. She shared images on her Instagram, check it out below:

Talk about stunning. Jennifer Lopez is a style icon, known for jumping on popular fashion trends. The sheer dress trend is only one example, and shows how she's able to rock any popular look that's being utilized in Hollywood. It's just too bad that she had to rock the look without her famous hubby.

While JLo's post shows what her dress looks like while sitting, it's even more beautiful when she's standing. Check out the full look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Despite the chatter surrounding her personal life, Jennifer Lopez has still been promoting her new movie Atlas, which will be available for those with a Netflix subscription. And it should be interesting if all the headlines actually help or hurt the movie's performance on the streaming service. Luckily our answers are coming shortly.

It remains to be seen if the rumors about JLo and Ben Affleck actually end up being true or not; since the discourse started they've been photographed wearing their wedding rings. But there's rumors that Affleck as "come to his senses" and doesn't want to be in the relationship anymore. Although it's possible that this is all just online chatter and the pair could end up staying together. Only time will tell how it all shakes out, but the public is definitely invested in the pair of A-listers's marriage.

Indeed, the discourse surrounding Bennifer's relationship has been ongoing ever since they got back together. Fans tend to dissect their interaction, including when Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys. As such, it's possible that the narrative about the pair is simply a case of the internet getting carried away while observing Affleck and Lopez's behavior. Only time will tell, but there's definitely a big interest in learning the truth from fans.

Regardless, both of their professional lives are thriving. Atlas will be released on Netflix on May 24th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.