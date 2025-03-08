Kevin Hart Did Not Hold Back After Hearing Comments Kai Cenat Made About His Height

Tensions were high on a recent installment of Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim’s sports centered talk show, First Take. Their guest was none other than “Streamer of the Year” winner Kai Cenat, who showed exactly why he gets so many views. The 23-year-old influencer is known for doing, and saying, whatever he feels like, earning him both fans and haters alike. Well, this TV appearance was no different, and the heated discussion somehow led to some digs at Kevin Hart’s height, and the comic later shared a direct response.

The debate in question took a turn for the worst when Kai Cenat challenged his host’s hooping abilities. The ESPN analyst was quite offended at the YouTuber’s audacity to even question his skills as a baller and started pondering Cenat’s own basketball skills. This led to Stephen A. Smith comparing his guest to Kevin Hart, as the comedian is well known for being very short. A viral video posted to First Take’s X account, captures the Any Means Possible streamer’s thoughts:

Kevin Hart? You just compared me to that little leprechaun?

Cenat is 5’4”, and Kevin Hart is supposedly 5’5” (with shoes on). After those comments were made, TMZ caught up with the Jumanji actor, and Hart did not hold back in his response to Twitch streamer’s sentiments:

Tell Cenat I said go fuck himself!

While it may seem like the Lift actor was offended, the video shows the comedian smiling as he curses out the social media phenom. By, the looks of it, this was all in good fun for Hart, as he and the Good Burger 2 actor are actually friendly. Just before telling Cenat off, he also tells the paparazzi the media personality is “Dope as hell.”

Since he appearing on Kai Cenat’s Twitch live stream, the Man From Toronto star has seemingly become something of a mentor to the social media influencer. While appearing on iHeart Radio’s The Breakfast Club podcast, Hart praised the internet personality’s comedic talents, and Cenat’s natural ability to make relatable and entertaining content people want to see. (That includes the time he reacted to Snoop Dogg rolling a joint in under 20 seconds.) The comic also told the hosts he even offered the streamer some experienced advice and shared some ideas to continue building his audience.

While Kevin Hart's comment was more of a playful jab if anything, the same cannot be said for the chat between Stephen A. Smith and Kai Cenat. Before things got personal, their original discussion centered around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, debating the age old question: who is the basketball GOAT? The SportsCenter contributor is an OG Jordan stan, whereas the Gen-Z social media star stood his ground as a LeBron James defender, boldly claiming King James is better than the legendary Chicago Bulls guard.

As for Kevin Hart, I'm not too surprised that he didn't take serious offense to Kai Cenat's declaration, given how self-deprecating he can be. Hart's even poked fun at his height himself from time to time. The comedian also seems to have a good attitude about people making jokes at his expense or imitating him. For instance, Hart is a fan of Bryan Cranston's impersonation of him. If anything, this latest back-and-forth could just signify a funny topic for Cenat and Hart to discuss the next time they cross paths in private or team up for a livestream.