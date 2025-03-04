Kevin Hart Was Totally Amused By Bryan Cranston’s Impression Of Him, But It’s Also The Stuff Of Nightmares

Kevin Hart’s best movies show that the comedy actor has an infectious energy. Anyone who’s seen enough of the stand-up comic’s material or worked with the talented actor can probably easily do a good impersonation of him. His The Upside co-star Bryan Cranston sure can, and has showed an amused Hart his own imitation of him – which is also the stuff of nightmares, if I do say so myself.

Hart has a distinctive voice that would be humorous for anyone to try to imitate. His quick-paced style and animated tone truly make the Primetime Emmy nominee a lot of fun to watch. Just when you thought that The Rock was the only one who could destroy Hart with a hilarious impression , though, a throwback Instagram video proves that another co-star slays at channeling his inner Hart. The Jumanji actor and Bryan Cranston had a fun conversation on The LOL Network in 2019 where the Breaking Bad actor showed Hart his impression of him. While the on-point impersonation is hilarious, you can argue it’s also the stuff of nightmares:

A post shared by cineatomy (@cineatomy) A photo posted by on

Of all the actors out there, I never would have thought Bryan Cranston could pull off a Kevin Hart impression. It’s impossible not to crack a smile while watching this hilarious video. Cranston's quick phrases and intense delivery are perfect! Clearly, the Think Like a Man actor was more than satisfied with his former co-star’s impression, as he couldn’t stop laughing.

On the other hand, I’m also incredibly freaked out at just how accurate Bryan Cranston is sounding like Kevin Hart. It's almost like you can have the Little Miss Sunshine actor on the phone as the Ride Along actor and probably not know the difference. Cranston may use dark, sarcastic humor to play the best Breaking Bad character , Walter White, but we may forget the goofy side to him that he showed off as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle. It’s nice to see that fun side of him come out once again.

While we know Kevin Hart mostly for making us laugh, his switch from comedy to drama in The Upside was perfect for the actor. It was the perfect chance for Hart to show us he can hit our emotions well playing a recently paroled convict who takes a job caring for a quadriplegic billionaire. He and Bryan Cranston have great chemistry that brings fun, humor, and a lot of heart to the drama. Before The Upside started filming, the Asteroid City actor admitted he didn’t know if Hart was right for the movie since it strays away from the slapstick comedy he’s used to being in. But after the two met at a restaurant and saw how they related to one another, Cranston knew the pair would work well with one another.

Bryan Cranston’s scarily accurate impression of Kevin Hart shows just how well he got to know the Night School actor during their time in The Upside and that his distinct voice can be contagious. As Hart’s larger-than-life personality can’t go unnoticed, Cranston clearly couldn’t resist imitating his co-star’s energy and delivery. But, I'm still weirded out hearing the comedian's voice coming out of the Your Honor actor and am really curious who else he can imitate. Take a look at our 2025 movie releases so you’re updated on Hart and Cranston’s future film projects.