Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Still Aren’t Frozen Fans, But I Can Understand The One Aspect Of The Experience They Do Appreciate

If there is one thing to know about Kristen Bell, it’s that she’s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom…who also happens to be a really famous actress. If you ask me, that makes her even cooler, especially given her most recent project Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a Season 2 and boasts a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes . While her Netflix series is a bit mature for her 11 and 9-year-old daughters, her other super cool project, the Frozen movies, in which Bell voices the main character Anna, should impress them, right? Unfortunately for the Veronica Mars star, this is not quite the case.

Frozen 3 was announced last year among a number of other Disney sequels , but the chances of Kristen Bell’s kids liking this third installment are still slim. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress has admitted many times over the years that her two daughters have always unfortunately not fans of the Disney princess films. Now older, they still have not let it go. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair , the Bad Moms actress says they have gained some appreciation for the films, although it’s probably not how you’d expect, as she said:

They certainly appreciate it in the fact that they can go to college because of it, but they’re not part of the Frozen phenomenon. Because kids are meant to make you feel grounded and they are meant to reject things that their parents are involved in. Even if they secretly liked it, they would never tell me.

Well, it seems Bell’s kids definitely inherited her humor and honesty! If there is one thing I love about The Good Place star and her husband Dax Shepard, it's how vulnerable and hilariously honest they are when it comes to their personal lives. Sometimes it’s about more serious things, like having to go to couples therapy , but most of the time they're sharing silly stories about how their kids surprisingly outwit them .

It’s not for show either. While filming Frozen 2, the voice of Gossip Girl said she channeled a lot of her own experiences with depression into her character Anna’s own struggles. In fact, it seems Kristen Bell had a huge hand in shaping the Disney princess. For example, in the TikTok below, she explains her one request when agreeing to voice Anna was that she not be perfect like so many princesses before her. She’s just a regular girl, who snores, is clumsy, and likes to build snowmen.

Seems to me Kristen Bell’s characters always seem to mirror some of her own qualities, specifically her quick wit. Why wouldn’t her kids love that?! Therefore, I think the You Again performer might be onto something with this theory about her children just being stubborn.

I hope she knows that even though her kiddos may not be interested in Frozen, I very much am a part of her loyal fanbase. Some people might be skeptical about Frozen 3, but I for one am very excited for an Anna and Kristoff reunion . However, I am curious where this next movie will take us, given Bell previously said the movies should mature with the characters.

What we do know about Frozen 3 is Anna has accepted the crown and Kristoff’s proposal. Perhaps we will see them adopt a snow dog? Maybe it’s a good thing I’m not writing this, but I look forward to finding out more details about Anna and Elsa's next story soon.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors