Rita Ora Totally Owns Fully See-Through Dress And Jessie J, Chelsea Handler And More Can’t Get Enough

Rita Ora has been making headlines of late thanks to addressing throuple rumors involving her partner Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson that ran around the interwebs. But she totally changed the narrative this week when she showed up in a fully see-through dress for a club performance. She wore star pasties and silver underwear under the completely sheer look and a slew of other celebs could not get enough.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress wore the head-turning look for a performance at Heaven Nightclub in London. Afterward, she took to Instagram to share photos and video from the experience, also writing on the platform, “Hi everyone. I’m so overwhelmed with all the support on my new single ‘You Only Love Me.” Take a look at her ensemble, below.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

More like fifty shades of "hey girl." I don’t honestly know if I would have been so comfortable and confident rocking out in a sheer look whilst performing at the same time, but she made it work, and celebrities from Jessie J. to Chelsea Handler applauded her efforts. Her new husband Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi also liked the post in support.

Jessie J “Love this 🔥”

Chelsea Handler “Lub you”

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath: Amazing Pic🔥

A lot of other fans on the post commented about the dress itself, noting things like, “What a night x this dress is to die for!” Snaps throughout the night showed off the dress from multiple angles, as well.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The one-shouldered dress is from the brand Avellano, though it’s worth pointing out this isn’t the first time Rita Ora wore a sheer ensemble recently. She chose a purple lace dress to wear to the Netflix Golden Globe And Critics Choice Nominee Toast, choosing to wear black underwear underneath.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Of course, it's worth noting Rita Ora is not the only celebrity to rock a sheer dress of late. Salma Hayek rocked a sheer look just a few days ago. In fact, it's becoming quite the trend, one that Megan Fox perhaps kicked things off with a VMAs appearance in a naked dress. In short order, Florence Pugh also broke the Internet with a red carpet sheer Barbicore Valentino look and other celebrities like Nicole Kidman are even fully embracing the trend. But I have to say, Ora fully owns the see-through dress.