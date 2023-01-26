Salma Hayek’s The Latest Celeb To Rock A See-Through Look On The Red Carpet, And She Took A Note From Megan Fox

It’s been clear for a while but it’s been proven yet again: see-through looks are having a moment in the world of celebrity fashion right now. From Megan Fox to Florence Pugh, sheer and see-through dresses have been staples on red carpets for the last year or so, and now Salma Hayek is jumping on the trend by rocking a beautiful see-through dress at the Miami premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The actress walked the carpet with her co-star Channing Tatum as they premiered their steamier and sexier Magic Mike movie . Hayek rocked a see-through, netted black gown, with embroidered with colorful flowers, leaves and fruits, perfect for a South Beach premiere.

(Image credit: (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images))

The fit was not only on trend, but it’s also the perfect outfit to rock in honor of the third installment in the Magic Mike franchise . From the trailer alone we’ve learned this Magic Mike movie will be as sexy as ever as Hayek and Tatums’ characters work together to start the Magic Mike live show, and the actress's outfit fits the vibe and energy of these movies perfectly.

Hayek is following in the footsteps of many celebrities to rock see-through looks since 2021, specifically Megan Fox. The Transformers actress was way ahead of the curve with this trend, rocking a nude sheer gown to the 2021 VMAs . You can check out Fox’s iconic look here:

(Image credit: (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

Moving into 2022, the sheer look became that look, with many celebrities rocking see-through dresses and outfits to various events.

Notably, Florence Pugh rocked multiple sheer looks throughout 2022, making waves with her completely sheer pink Valentino Dress . The Little Women star has been a big advocate to free the nipple, and rocked another sheer look at Pris Fashion Week last October, which you can see here:

(Image credit: (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images))

Following in Fox and Pughs’ footsteps many more celebrities jumped on the sheer dress trend. This includes Olivia Wilde wearing a dress some called her “revenge dress” after her split from Harry Styles . Jennifer Lopez also hopped on the sheer trend for the Shotgun Wedding premiere, rocking a nude, sequined gown with a bright yellow bow beneath the dress. Allison Janney also followed in Pugh and Foxs’ footsteps , wearing a sheer, black, sequined see-through gown, that also showed her support for the free-the-nipple movement.

Hayek is another gorgeous celebrity to jump on the see-through dress trend, and she looked fabulous at the Magic Mike 3 premiere. Hopefully, as the film continues its press tour we’ll get more iconic looks from the Oscar-winning actress.