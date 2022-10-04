Florence Pugh Wore A Cute Cape, Then Rocked Another See-Through Dress At Paris Fashion Week

It’s been a few months since Florence Pugh broke the Internet with a sheer dress at a Rome fashion show. At the time, she was supporting Valentino when she wore the now-infamous pink number, and the look later blew up after trolls started commenting about being able to see her nipples. Well, Paris Fashion Week just happened, and Pugh was back at it, supporting the fashion house first with a fun cape and then with another see-through dinner outfit.

Heading to the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show over the weekend, the star stepped out in pink and white. The former in particular seems to really be her color, as Pugh's rocked pink numerous times for events during the Barbiecore era, including the previously mentioned Valentino show. In Paris, her short dress and pretty cape were accompanied by chunky, close-toed shoes.

(Image credit: (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images))

The star was also caught during Day 7 of Paris Fashion Week in a separate Valentino number which she wore to a dinner for the fashion house. She shared the look to her own Instagram, captioning the post “Trust the button" and using the Valentino hashtag. That look provided a nice parallel to the “free the fucking nipple” dress she wore only a few months ago.

(Image credit: (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images))

As Fashion Week concluded, Pugh also called the weekend “special” and wrote to Maison Valentino ‘it’s always a pleasure.” She also shared a separate video to her Instagram Stories showing her walking in the look.

(Image credit: Florence Pugh Instagram)

While the dresses she wore for Fashion Week was similarly sheer, this two-piece look came and went with a little less backlash. In fact, the previous dress went viral after Pugh made a “technically they’re covered” joke on her own social media, which may have been what led to some people voicing their thoughts more loudly. Pugh later addressed how the negativity impacted her . The good news? A lot of people were sympathetic and other big names like Jessica Chastain spoke out in support of the actress.

Meanwhile, it’s interesting the actress had the time for Fashion Week. She’s reportedly been so busy with Dune 2, she missed out on press days for Don’t Worry Darling. Though that may have more to do with the alleged Don’t Worry Darling drama than an overbooked schedule.