Laurie Metcalf Broke Her Silence On Those Scream 7 Rumors With A Four Word Response

Fans of scary movies have been thriving for years, thanks to the genre's ongoing renaissance. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. The seventh installment is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies, and it will feature a number of (dead) legacy characters. Now Scream 2 actress Laurie Metcalf has broken her silence on the rumors of her return with a four-word response.

What we know about Scream 7 is very limited, but fans are excited about the return a number of legacy characters. In addition to Neve Campbell's return as Sidney, we're also being treated to Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher, Scott Foley's Roman Bridger, and even David Arquette's Dewey, despite his death in the fifth movie. Laurie Metcalf was recently interviewed by ET, where she was asked if she'd be down to play Nancy Loomis again. She said:

I would if asked.

How delightfully cryptic. While some fans are convinced she will have a role in Scream 7, the Lady Bird actress confirmed she'd be down to return to the beloved slasher franchise. Although whether or not she's actually been asked remains to be seen; she seems pretty flummoxed in the video. Could she be guarding the sequel's secrets? Only time will tell.

Metcalf offered this soon to be viral comment while at the red carpet for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which will premiere tomorrow for those with a Netflix subscription. Mrs. Loomis was an unexpected but great Ghostface killer, becoming the final foe for Sidney and Gale to vanquish in Scream 2. So it would be wild to see her back in the role after all these years.

Since Skeet Ulrich appeared in the last two Scream movies as the ghost of Billy Loomis, bringing back Laurie Metcalf could offer the first time that we've seen Billy and Nancy on screen together. Exactly how this would work logically is unclear, but director Kevin Williamson has some tricks up his sleeve with the inclusion of so many dead legacy characters in the seventh movie.

While Metcalf hasn't been confirmed for the next slasher, her character was memorialized throughout the runtime of Scream VI. In the New York City-based movie, there's a ton of action in a shrine/museum of the Ghostface killers. Their masks, murder weapons and clothes are collected, along with items from the various victims. Nancy Loomis' blazer and gun are included within the displays.

There are countless questions about's coming in Scream 7 and which/how legacy characters will be used. But the marketing is seemingly beginning soon, as we were just recently treated to the movie's official logo.

Scream 7 is set to arrive in theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we'll get some more information about its mysterious contents soon. For now, the franchise can be re-watched on Paramount+.