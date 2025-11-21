Rose McGowan Reacts To Scream's Sidney Naming Her Daughter Tatum

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Some of the best horror movies returned with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). This will continue with the upcoming horror movie Scream 7, which will feature Sidney's daughter Tatum. And Rose McGowan recently reacted to her ill-fated character getting this sweet tribute.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, thanks to the franchise's penchant for protecting against spoilers. But fans are hyped that Neve Campbell is back as Sidney, with the slasher seemingly focused on her family. That includes her daughter, who is fittingly named Tatum after Sidney's High School bestie who was killed in the first movie. McGowan spoke to ScreamObsessed and was asked about this name choice, responding:

Sidney naming her baby Tatum, it's made my heart happy and I know it’s made many others happy. It feels right and good. Tatum lives.

Honestly, same. As a hardcore Scream fan, I thought this nod to McGowan was a lovely tribute to the fans, and also made sense narratively. This isn't the first time that Tatum was referenced in the newer movies; her ashes were seen in Dewey's house in the 2022 sequel. So while the Charmed star might have only appeared in one Scream movie, her legacy has continued to be felt.

The first Scream 7 trailer definitely piqued the interest of horror fans, especially those of us who have spent years watching every new installment of the beloved franchise. It seems like the story will be very much focused on Sidney and her daughter Tatum, who must quickly be trained to be a fighter like her mother. And I'm curious to see what references to Rose McGowan's character might come throughout the course of the film.

With OG Scream writer Kevin Williamson directing the seventh movie, it does seem like it'll have at on of connective tissue to the 1996 original. Case in point: a number of dead legacy characters are somehow expected to appear in the mysterious slasher. That includes David Arquette's Dewey Riley, Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher, and Scott Foley's Roman Bridger. Could we also get a surprise appearance from Rose McGowan? We'll have to see but just about anything seems possible.

While the last two Scream movies featured a vision/ghost of Billy Loomis, it should be fascinating to see how the dead legacy characters somehow appear in the seventh film. Will we get ghosts, flashbacks, or something else entirely? I can't wait to find out.

All will be revealed when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. It's only a few months away, so hopefully we'll get more footage and information soon.