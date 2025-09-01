OG Harry Potter Director Doesn’t Hold Back When Discussing His Odds Of Helming An Adaptation Of On The Cursed Child

There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. While the Wizarding World spans many mediums, the Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with HBO Max subscription) are some of the most successful book to screen adaptations ever. The first few movies were helmed by the great Chris Columbus, who recently got real about the idea of returning for a movie version of The Cursed Child.

The Wizarding World continues to be popular, with fans looking forward to the Harry Potter TV show that's currently filming its first season. But while we wait for that to arrive, fans have wanted to see the OG actors back for a Cursed Child movie, based on the stage play of the same name. Columbus recently spoke to The Times about the franchise, and explained why he's not trying to get back behind the director's chair, offering:

It’s never going to happen. It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible.

He certainly didn't mince his words. Despite his work getting the Harry Potter movies started on the big screen, it sounds like we shouldn't hold out hope that he return to direct a film version of Cursed Child. And it sounds like this is in direct result of the ongoing controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

For years now Rowling has been targeting the transgender community, resulting in massive online backlash. Some Potter fans have boycotted the franchise, while actors like Daniel Radcliffe have put their support behind trans folks. Columbus' comments seem to indicate that he doesn't want to be involved in the brouhaha, which is showing no signs of slowing down.

Later in the same interview, the director of Home Alone went on to speak about what type of relationships he has with various members of the Harry Potter franchise. As he put it:

I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast.

This is just the latest example of someone from the Wizarding World who has nothing but great things to say about Daniel Radcliffe. Gary Oldman has a strong relationship with Radcliffe, who has become a wildly successful actor of stage and screen since wrapping up his time as The Boy Who Lived.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child is a stage play that largely centers around Harry and Draco's sons, with adult version of those former enemies (as well as Hermione, Ron, and Ginny) heavily featured. Tom Felton is reprising his role as Draco on Broadway, but hardcore fans are waiting for information about a movie adaptation.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming now on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the TV series. Unfortunately with the Fantastic Beasts franchise seemingly dead in the water, we shouldn't expect the Wizarding World to return to theaters in the 2026 movie release list or beyond.