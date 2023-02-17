Looks Like Vin Diesel Has Confirmed Two More Familiar Fast And Furious Characters For Fast X

With the main Fast & Furious film series beginning its final lap with this summer’s Fast X, fans of Universal’s action franchise will be reuniting with a lot of familiar faces. Along with the core crew that includes Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce, among others, we’ll also see folks like John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and even Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody back in action. Now it looks like we can add two more names to that list thanks to a social media update from Diesel.

Tego Calderón’s Tego Leo and Don Omar’s Rico Santos were introduced to the Fast & Furious world in 2009’s Fast & Furious, and while they went on to play integral roles in Fast Five, they’ve since either been absent from later movies or only made cameo appearances. Well, evidently we can count on Leo and Santos being present for Fast X given one of the hashtags Vin Diesel included in the below Instagram post:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While it’s possible Vin Diesel threw in #FastX simply to get more eyes on the post, since this is the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga (which doesn’t include spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw 2), it certainly wouldn’t be shocking if Leo and Santos are thrown into the mix. After all, along with being members of Dominic Toretto’s crew in the franchise’s present-day events, F9 revealed that Dom met these two while he was in prison as a teenager, with the younger Leo and Santos being respectively played by Cered and Ozuna. Frankly, it’d be strange if we didn’t see the duo again before all is said and done.

Following the duo briefly helping out in The Fate of the Furious, only Santos was around during F9’s present-day events. He appeared in the final minutes at the Toretto barbecue and informed Mia that Leo had opened a restaurant in Brooklyn that served bad food and was frequented by hipsters. While Fast X already has a stacked cast, fingers crossed that if Leo and Santos are indeed appearing, they’ll have a significant amount to do rather than just cameo again.

As far as new faces in Fast X go, the first trailer revealed that Jason Momoa’s villainous character has a direct tie to Fast Five, as he’s Dante Reyes, the son of Hernan Reyes, that movie’s main antagonist. After all these years, Dante is seeking revenge for Dominic Toretto and his crew for killing his father, so between him and the return of Charlize Theron’s Cipher, our protagonists will have a lot on their pate. Fast X will also feature Rita Moreno as Dom, Mia and Jakob’s grandmother, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes and Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer who goes way back with Dom.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, who took over from Justin Lin after he left one week into principal photography, and written by Lin, Zach Dean and Dan Mazeau, Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19. It’s one of the many 2023 new movies releases CinemaBlend will continue to share updates about, but make sure you’ve rewatched F9 with your HBO Max subscription before seeing the next installment.