Lori Harvey’s Mom Posted A Cryptic Message After Her Daughter Broke Up With Michael B. Jordan

For a year and a half, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were among the most popular couples, and everything seemed to be going splendidly for them. Back in January, Harvey shared what the key to success in their relationship was, and even just a few weeks ago, Jordan posted a short, but sweet comment complimenting Harvey’s Disney princess look for the Cannes opening ceremony. However, we learned days ago that Harvey and Jordan are no longer together, and Harvey’s mom had posted a cryptic message seemingly in response to the breakup.

Marjorie Harvey, who married Steve Harvey back in 2007 (he also adopted all three of her children) posted the following video message on her Instagram Stories (via E! News), and while she didn’t outright name anybody, keep in mind this came just days after Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup was made public:

You sit in shit too long, it stops smelling. So come the fuck outta there.

Assuming this is indeed about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan breaking up, then it sounds like Marjorie Harvey is supportive of her daughter’s decision to no longer date the Black Panther actor. Frankly, a comment like that indicates that Marjorie Harvey either was not a big fan of Jordan whatsoever, or at the very least that she didn’t like the way Lori Harvey’s latest romantic relationship was going. Either way, it’s understandable why she’d feel things have now improved for this aspect of her daughter’s life.

Interestingly, when Steve Harvey commented on Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup earlier this week, he indicated that things ended amicably between them. The Family Feud host also made it clear he’s “Team Lori 1,000%,” but acknowledged that “it's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.” And Lori Harvey and Jordan may have ended their relationship on good terms with one another, they’re reportedly “completely heartbroken.”

So why did Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan break up in the first place? While neither of them has publicly commented on what went down, allegedly these two were at different places in their lives, with Jordan wanting to take their relationship to the next step, while Harvey was not ready for that level of commitment. Since then, Harvey has deleted all traces of Jordan on her social media accounts, while Jordan was seen attending Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, though an eyewitness who spoke to E! News said that the actor “wasn't his usual excited self.”

CinemaBlend will keep passing along notable updates on the aftermath of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup. If you’re a fan of the latter’s body of work, Jordan’s upcoming movies include Creed III (which he’s both starring in and directing) coming out on March 3, 2023, and the in-development I Am Legend 2, which will team him with Will Smith.