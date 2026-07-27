Halle Berry Does Summer Right With Beaches, Rainbows, And The Cutest Black Swimsuit

It’s been a big year for Halle Berry. She had a movie release with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth land a solid 89% rating and then dominate on Amazon Prime. Outside of her Hollywood career, she’s become a big menopause advocate in recent years, and launched a product this year called Juicy Like A Peach. (Three guesses to what that product is.) And she’s made the rounds with the press, recently going on Today and speaking about the invisibility era, or when women age out of the conversation. It’s been serious business, and it looks like it was time for a much-needed break.

The good news? Halle Berry has long known how to vacation well. She's no stranger to a black suit, and last summer, she proved age is just a number in a black bikini. Now, just ahead of her birthday month, she’s back in swimwear for a sweet trip that involved dinners on the beach, rainbows in the middle of the day, and time spent with beau Van Hunt.