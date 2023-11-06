Machine Gun Kelly Responds After Going Viral For Awkward Formula 1 Interview

Machine Gun Kelly is without a doubt one of the most eccentric personalities in the entire entertainment industry. So it’s no surprise that he’s made headlines on a number of occasions. And in many cases, the singer’s actions cause him to go viral. Well, it happened again when he partook in a Formula 1 interview with Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle this past weekend. The clip has been described as awkward by a number of users since it hit the web, and Kelly has now issued a response to those who’ve been critiquing the footage.

The interview in question took place on Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was held in São Paulo. Based on the video (which was shared by @cjzero on X ), the chat got off to a bumpy start when the singer -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- apparently couldn’t understand what the former race car driver was saying. Brundle eventually asked MGK about what’s been going on in his career, leading the songwriter to say, “I don’t think about my career.” After exchanging a few more brief questions, the topic of music came up, and Baker eventually asked Brundle to give his best “air piano” rendition while he did “air guitar.” Brundle relented, leading the musician to give a thumbs down to the camera before walking off.

Users subsequently flooded social media with comments on the 90-second exchange. Machine Gun Kelly eventually caught wind of the backlash to the conversation and didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts. In a since-deleted post on X (captured by DailyMail.com ), the 33-year-old questioned those who asserted that he didn’t give off a positive vibe amid the discussion:

My vibe is 'the worst' how? Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him? Please tell me more about why I'm the worst.

The “Wild Boy” performer shared more thoughts in another X post and simply said, “My anxiety has won. I hate being in public.” Those sentiments seem to indicate a bit of frustration when it comes to his position as a celebrity. It’s true that attention and scrutiny similar to what’s transpired in this situation are par for the course when you’re famous. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that any of those elements are easy for one to deal with.

More on Machine Gun Kelly (Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Getting Married? A Guide To Their Engagement And The Alleged Cheating Drama That Followed

Machine Gun Kelly is actually one of many stars who’s been incredibly candid about his mental health struggles. In the summer of 2022, he opened up about a moment that he “snapped” and nearly shot himself while on the phone with Megan Fox, who he’s engaged to. Said moment apparently served as a wake-up call for Kelly, who’s also dealt with substance abuse. Amid his issues, Fox has supported him and, according to her, they’ve been utilizing therapy to help the musician contend with his internal issues.

Since all of that became public, Colson Baker has gone viral for a number of other reasons. He drew major attention this past summer when a fan asked to be punched in the face amid a concert. And just weeks later, Baker threw more punches after someone mention at concert that Megan Fox was “beautiful as fuck.” (No one was apparently injured in that situation, and security guards also intervened.) Another recent viral moment saw him getting startled on stage during an interview .

The final post shared by Machine Gun Kelly gives the impression that he doesn’t have anything else to say about his interview with Martin Brundle. That could obviously change, though, especially as the video continues to make the rounds on the Internet.