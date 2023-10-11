‘Don’t Make Me Do This’: See The Moment A Fan Walked Onstage And Startled Machine Gun Kelly While He Was Mid-Interview

Over the last year, it seems like the number of odd or unsettling onstage encounters has increased. From Bebe Rexha getting a black eye after a fan threw a phone at her to someone throwing their mom’s ashes on stage during a Pink concert, there have been some wild and scary moments that involve fans trying to get performers' attention. The latest startling interaction like this came when a fan got on stage while Machine Gun Kelly was in the middle of an interview, the singer quickly reacted to the situation, and then he apologized to the audience after security took the fan away.

After a fan got on stage at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, MGK can be seen looking a bit startled by the unexpected event. While you can’t see the man get on the stage, you can see how Machine Gun Kelly reacted, and his apology to the audience after the fact. @Colsoncontent posted the interaction on Instagram :

Machine Gun Kelly was clearly unsettled by the man getting on stage during the event, and he stood up to address him. Before security took the person away, MGK said:

My man, get the fuck away from me. What are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.

The video then cut out. However, eventually, the video came back and the event got back on track. Before returning to the conversation at hand, the musician apologized for his reaction. He told the audience:

I’m sorry I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past. I’m really sorry. But here is what I would like to say, and I do apologize for my primal reaction, but this is, yeah OK.

The moderator then told MGK that he “handled that amazingly.”

Along with this being another example of ways fans have attempted to get artists' attention in not the best ways, it’s also similar to what happened to Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp. They were doing an interview on stage when the talk show host’s alleged stalker Chad Michael Busto yelled Barrymore's name, and he said “I need to see you at some point while I’m in New York.” Both women were quickly taken off the stage, and a few days later Busto was arrested .

Similarly, after a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha, he was arrested . The singer also got a black eye from the incident.

The person who got on stage at MGK’s event was not arrested, and nothing violent happened. However, according to WKYC , he was escorted off the stage by security.

This isn’t the first time Machine Gun Kelly has reacted to people trying to get his attention. Earlier this year, he reportedly tried to hit someone who dropped an f-bomb in an attempt to compliment Megan Fox. He also punched a fan in the face at a concert because they asked him to. The fan had made a sign that asked the performer to punch him, and MGK spent quite a bit of time considering the question. Eventually, he did go down and hit the fan. Unlike the event at Forbes, this odd interaction was consensual and fairly funny. What happened most recently on stage was rather scary, and you could tell in the video that the musician was startled by it.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and the situation was quickly defused. MGK was able to continue his talk about his Cleveland-based coffee brand The 27 Club as well as his nail lacquer brand.

If more information about this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.