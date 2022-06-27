That Time MGK 'Snapped' And Recalls He Almost Shot Himself While On The Phone With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have become known as one of Hollywood’s most eccentric couples. They’ve drawn attention for their blood-drinking rituals and risqué red carpet fashion, and whether you love it or just find it all a bit unusual , it’s hard to deny they’re a fun pair to watch. However, MGK revealed some seriously not-fun moments in his new documentary Life in Pink (available to Hulu subscribers ), including opening up about the time he almost shot himself while on the phone with his now-fiancée.

In the doc, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, recalled a night in July 2020 when he was mourning his father’s death, and Megan Fox was in Bulgaria filming a movie. He said he refused to leave his room and kept getting paranoid that someone was going to kill him. Machine Gun Kelly said in Life in Pink (via PageSix ) that he “just fucking snapped”:

I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.

That is truly heavy stuff — way more serious than when he stabbed himself trying to impress Megan Fox . I can’t imagine the pain he was in and how impossibly hard it must have been for her to be so far away in that moment. Luckily for all involved, the gun jammed, and MGK said it was then that he knew “something’s not right.” The rapper-turned-actor has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in the past, and he mentioned Fox and his now-12-year-old daughter Casie were both honest with him. Here's what they said, according to him:

‘I want to like, see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my husband-to-be’ and I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time.

It’s scary and heartbreaking that Machine Gun Kelly’s struggles reached the point of him almost shooting himself, and hopefully he is doing what he needs to be the father and fiancé he wants to be. One thing’s for sure: the couple is certainly keeping busy these days. While trying to plan a wedding that meets MGK’s artistic vision (think gothic red river) , they are also starring in the movie Good Mourning together , which was written and directed by MGK.