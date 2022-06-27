That Time MGK 'Snapped' And Recalls He Almost Shot Himself While On The Phone With Megan Fox
By Heidi Venable published
This is wild.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have become known as one of Hollywood’s most eccentric couples. They’ve drawn attention for their blood-drinking rituals and risqué red carpet fashion, and whether you love it or just find it all a bit unusual, it’s hard to deny they’re a fun pair to watch. However, MGK revealed some seriously not-fun moments in his new documentary Life in Pink (available to Hulu subscribers), including opening up about the time he almost shot himself while on the phone with his now-fiancée.
In the doc, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, recalled a night in July 2020 when he was mourning his father’s death, and Megan Fox was in Bulgaria filming a movie. He said he refused to leave his room and kept getting paranoid that someone was going to kill him. Machine Gun Kelly said in Life in Pink (via PageSix) that he “just fucking snapped”:
That is truly heavy stuff — way more serious than when he stabbed himself trying to impress Megan Fox. I can’t imagine the pain he was in and how impossibly hard it must have been for her to be so far away in that moment. Luckily for all involved, the gun jammed, and MGK said it was then that he knew “something’s not right.” The rapper-turned-actor has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in the past, and he mentioned Fox and his now-12-year-old daughter Casie were both honest with him. Here's what they said, according to him:
It’s scary and heartbreaking that Machine Gun Kelly’s struggles reached the point of him almost shooting himself, and hopefully he is doing what he needs to be the father and fiancé he wants to be. One thing’s for sure: the couple is certainly keeping busy these days. While trying to plan a wedding that meets MGK’s artistic vision (think gothic red river), they are also starring in the movie Good Mourning together, which was written and directed by MGK.
It’s practically guaranteed that this venture was a better overall experience than the couple’s first movie together — Midnight in the Switchgrass — because even though Megan Fox and Colson Baker were introduced in the film, the latter went on to not so subtly say the movie was trash. Good Mourning is available to rent or buy on services such as Amazon (opens in new tab), and you can check out Life in Pink (opens in new tab) and other movies on Hulu.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.