‘This Is Wuthering Heights’: Margot Robbie Breaks Down How Her Gorgeous Red And Black Gown Pays Homage To Her Movie

Margot Robbie has once again proved she belongs on the list of master method dressers, alongside Zendaya and Jenna Ortega. Of course, that is no surprise; we all saw the Barbie press tour . However, her explanation of her look for Wuthering Heights' LA premiere goes to show just how committed she is to crafting iconic fashion moments that pay homage to the film she’s promoting.

Now, I fully expected Robbie to pull out all the stops in the lead-up to Wuthering Heights' release on the 2026 movie schedule . Emerald Fennell’s book-to-screen adaptation is simply too stylish, gothic and romantic not to take inspiration from. My expectations weren’t just met, though, they were exceeded as the actress walked the red carpet at the LA premiere in this stunning red and black strapless Schiaparelli gown. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

OK, first of all, this dress is iconic on its own. The deep red bottom that transitions into the black middle, which seeps into the lace strapless top is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Plus, the big heart necklace mixed with the stunning loose updo is amazing, and totally gives Wuthering Heights.

That was 100% the goal too, as Margot Robbie explained her look to Variety :

This is Wuthering Heights. We were like, ‘If we were to make Wuthering Heights into a dress, what would it look like? And so it was kind of like this idea of it soaking up the ground, which we knew was going to be red, a red carpet, or in this case, a red lacquered floor. And having it kind of seep up into the dress and the lace, and the I don’t know, the dark sort of decay of the Wuthering Heights. And then our outfits are going to evolve throughout the press tour to cover some of the other sets and ideas in the film.

Well, this explanation just iconic, and it makes me love the gown even more.

However, it gets better. I’d like to draw your attention to the big heart necklace The Wolf of Wall Street actress is wearing with the gown. When she spoke to Bustle at the premiere, she explained that it belonged to Elizabeth Taylor. Yes, the Elizabeth Taylor. And, to complement the necklace, she also bought Taylor’s red cape from The Taming of the Shrew.

Further explaining why she chose to wear this necklace with the stunning red and black dress, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star told Extra :

It’s the Taj Mahal diamond. So, it felt like it had a lot of romantic history and felt appropriate for tonight.

Then, to make matters even more lavish, Robbie had real diamonds on her nails and Lorraine Schwartz earrings that helped really bring “the Hollywood glam.”

So, all around, this look paid homage toWuthering Heights, its gothic yet romantic vibe, and Old Hollywood style, making it the perfect ensemble for the LA premiere.