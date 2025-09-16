Margot Robbie Just Took The Corset Dress To The Next Level With A Modern Cutout Style I’ve Never Seen: ‘I Can’t Wait For My Girlfriends To See This’

Margot Robbie has never been one to shy away from daring red carpet celebrity fashion looks. The biggest example? She helped make Barbiecore the look of 2023 . She clearly has an eye for striking looks, and continued that this week with a corset dress featuring modern cutouts in a style I’ve never seen before. But she's not wearing the fashion for us; she's wearing it for her "girlies."

The Oscars nominee has rocked corsets several times before, memorably when she wore a gold Muglar bodysuit for the 2024 Oscars afterparty as well as strutting her stuff in a sheer black corset at the Saltburn premiere . This latest corset gown for the New York premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was black and white and had a silhouette that was totally unique. The underbelly was a white corset wrapped with sinewy black fabric that showed off her legs in all the right places.

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Reimagined from Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Spring Haute Couture design, Margot Robbie made a daring entrance wearing the Muglar white corset gown. What made the outfit really stand out for me was those black cutout slits, which draped down to the floor, and certainly did not hide her legs. I’d be afraid to trip! But fortunately, Robbie’s got the runway poise to manage it.

Thierry Muglar’s corset outfit wasn’t the only dress to break the internet for the press tour of her 2025 movie release . At its London premiere, the Golden Globe nominee took the naked dress trend to the next level with beaded jewels, flowers, and other designs spread throughout the see-through gown.

As for why Margot Robbie has chosen to wow the cameras with these Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour looks, she revealed her answer to ET , and it absolutely screams “girl power!”

Honestly for me, I’m doing it for my girlfriends. I’m just hoping they get a kick out of it. That’s, that’s why. Every time we get glammed up, I’m like, ‘I can’t wait for my girlfriends to see this.’ Doing it for the girlies.

Robbie’s sentiments show she cares more about her friends loving her A+ fashion choices than she does her followers. I can’t say I blame her, as friends are the ones who hype you up and see the best in you. Glam for the girls may be my new personal slogan moving forward.

Robbie hasn't been on a red carpet much since Barbie came out. She took a bit of a break from Hollywood to have a baby in 2024, but now she's back with a vengeance and absolutely slaying it. (And she even brought her baby on the Big bold Beautiful Journey press tour.)

