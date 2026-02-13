Hailey Bieber's Sheer Wuthering Heights Dress Was Gorgeous From The Front, But Even More Flattering From Behind

The release of Wuthering Heights on the 2026 movie schedule has inspired tons of gorgeous gothic and sheer looks from Margot Robbie, its star. However, it’s also clearly influenced the style of the folks who are attending the film’s premieres. Case-in-point, Hailey Bieber rocked a stunning sheer dress to the Australian premiere of the book-to-screen adaptation , and while it’s gorgeous from the front, it’s even more flattering from the back.

As I stated, at the Australian premiere for Wuthering Heights, Hailey Bieber took the carpet by storm in a gorgeous sheer black dress. Featuring long sleeves that flow at her wrists, and a cute cutout at the top that highlights the neckline, this dress is super unique and totally fitting for the film. However, from the back it's even more flattering, take a look:

(Image credit: Hailey Bieber's Instagram)

The Rhode Beauty founder posted this on her Instagram story, and I love how it highlights the floral lace material that runs the entire length of the dress. I also am so here for how the sleeves flow and juxtapose the otherwise form-fitting garment.

Now, to make matters better, this look was actually curated by Andrew Mukamal, Margot Robbie’s stylist . He noted on his Instagram that the gown is custom YSL, and I’m obsessed with how the black complements the grey color scheme of the carpet and the deep red of the theater they were in.

It’s very notable that Mukamal styled this look that is so flattering from both the front and the back. After absolutely killing the Barbiecore looks for Robbie a couple of years ago, he’s been proving that he’s a master at method dressing with her Wuthering Heights outfits. From the opulent black and red gown that was complemented by Elizabeth Taylor's necklace at the LA premiere to that feathery white mini-dress she wore during press events, Robbie’s outfits have totally captured the gothic vibe of Emerald Fennell’s movie.

Across this press tour, the stylist and the star have put together a wide range of looks that are jaw-dropping and fitting for the film they’re promoting. Now, he’s added to that catalog with Hailey Bieber’s dress, too.

However, what makes this even better is that the dress fits both the movie and the entrepreneur’s individual style. A few weeks ago, she wore a simple, sleek, and semi-sheer black dress to the Grammys to celebrate her husband, Justin Bieber. Meanwhile, I really loved the black sparkly sheer dress with a plunging neckline that she wore to the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party. She truly does love a black fashion moment, and it's always very flattering on her – as this Wuthering Heights fit proves.

So, with all that in mind, you can go see the movie that inspired this fabulous, sheer, gothic fit, Wuthering Heights, in theaters now. Meanwhile, I’m sure that Hailey Bieber will continue to grace us with her presence and great fashion sense.