Margot Robbie Recalls The Barbie Lines That She Had To Fight For, And I’m So Glad They Stayed In The Movie

There are successful movie comedies, and then there's Barbie. Greta Gerwig's movie was thee biggest movie of 2023, and has been nominated for a number of 2024 Oscars. But the movie was a risky move during its development and writing process, thanks to its unique tone. Star/producer Margot Robbie recalls the Barbie lines she had to fight for, and I'm so glad they stayed in the movie. Let's break it all down.

Barbie's reviews were overwhelmingly positive when it premiered, and moviegoers also had strong reactions to the movie's contents. While it's hard to imagine the movie without its signature dialogue, some lines got pushback from the studio ahead of its release. While speaking at the PGA Breakfast (via THR), Robbie revealed some of the lines that they had to fight for, saying:

When they beach each other off, what does that mean?’ We were like, ‘What do you think that means?’ Or it could be something like ending the movie on the gynecologist line, which we were fighting for, for days before we picture-locked. That was still a fight. It was just picking the hills to die on, I suppose, but always having a conversation no matter what, and being in it together.

I honestly can't imagine the movie without these moments of dialogue, which have already become iconic. Especially Barbie's ending, which sees the title character go to the gynecologist for the first time after becoming human. Luckily Robbie and Greta Gerwig won these battles with the powers that be.

Barbie's trailer prominently featured "beach off" dialogue, so clearly the studio had a change of heart with that one. But per Robbie's comments, that final punch line about the gynecologist was a battle that came down to the wire. And if you ask me, it's the perfect way for the movie to end. And now fans can re-watch the movie with a Max subscription.

After the movie's jokes about Ken and Barbie not having any genitals, the gynecologist ending was one final punch line, one that only Greta Gerwig was capable of bringing to film. Her vision is inherently connected to the lifeblood of the movie, which is why so many fans and Barbie cast/crew took umbrage with Gerwig being snubbed for Best Director. Especially since she was similarly left out during the Academy Awards when Little Women was nominated for a ton of categories.

It should be interesting to see how Barbie performs at the Academy Awards. Fans are hoping Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken", but it's unclear whether that'll happen or not. And smart money says the movie takes home a few trophies throughout the night.

As previously mentioned, Barbie is available to stream on Max. While we wait for the Oscars, check out the 2024 movie release dates.