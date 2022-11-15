Margot Robbie Says Viral Photo Of Her Crying Over Cara Delevingne Even Concerned Her Mother, Explains What Was Going On

Margot Robbie typically makes headlines for her impeccable work in notable films like I, Tonya and Amsterdam but, a few months ago, she was in the news for another reason. In September, Robbie went viral after a paparazzi photo appeared to show her crying outside of the house of Cara Delevingne , a good friend of hers. (At the time, it was also alleged that Delevingne was in need of rehab.) Many fans showed concern after the snapshot hit the web and, as it turns out, Robbie’s own mother did as well. The actress is now opening up about a conversation she had with her mom about the situation, which seems to explain what was really going on.

In the aforementioned photo, Margot Robbie was holding her hand up to her face, giving many the impression that she was shedding tears. Sources claimed that she’d just helped to confront Cara Delevingne about checking into rehab to get help. Robbie recently explained that sometime later, her mother called to check in on her, asking whether she herself was doing ok and whether Delevingne was fine, too. As Robbie recalled during her interview with Vanity Fair , she gave her mother a brief response to both inquiries:

I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes.’

Clearly, Margot Robbie wasted no time in assuring her mother that everything was cool. So one question remains: Why exactly did the star appear to be crying while exiting what appeared to be her gal pal’s abode? During the same interview, the Oscar-nominated actress recalled the rest of the discussion she had with her mom. And in the process, she stated that she was not crying and was not even at her friend’s house at the time:

‘And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.

In October, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were involved in a scuffle with paparazzi while in Buenos Aires. The two were leaving a restaurant when their Uber was apparently ambushed by the photographer and, while the two attempted to make their escape, the photo-taker broke his arm. The paparazzo was hospitalized after breaking his arm and, when speaking out on the run-in, he said it was a “miracle” that he survived. Not much else has been said about the accident since, though some remain concerned about Delevingne, who’s apparently exhibited erratic behavior on multiple occasions as of late.

Margot Robbie seems to have moved on, and she’s been plenty busy as of late promoting her work like Babylon, which she says “shattered” her as a performer . I’m sure that as Robbie continues to do press, she’ll aim to avoid any further photographic mix-ups. After all, she wouldn’t want to worry her mother again.