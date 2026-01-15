Marty Supreme's Director Reveals The Movie's Original (Vampire) Ending That Made A24 Say 'This Is A Mistake, Right?'
Yes, you read that right. A vampire was involved.
Spoilers for Marty Supreme are ahead! Read with caution, and go watch the movie in theaters now.
You know, that vampire line in Marty Supreme line really stuck with me. It was shocking, and it came out of nowhere; however, it also fit in the movie. However, it turns out that line almost had a literal payoff, as Josh Safdie recalled his original vampire ending for his movie starring Timotheé Chalamet that made A24 say, “This is a mistake, right?”
Now, before we get into this first ending Safdie came up with, let’s discuss how Marty Supreme actually ends. After playing a match with Endo in Japan, Marty flies back to the States and meets his newborn son, with the final shot of the movie being a close-up on him as he tears up over his child. That, originally, was not the plan for this film's conclusion, and director Josh Safdie detailed his original idea to Variety, explaining:
Well, that’s certainly different. However, I see the vision. Things get weirder, though, and this is where the vampires come in. Continuing to explain his vision for the end of Marty Surpeme, Safdie recalled how Kevin O’Leary’s character, Milton Rockwell, would have shown back up in the final moments and proved he was actually a vampire by doing the following:
Now, this does tie back to Milton’s vampire speech in the movie, where he said that he was “born in 1601” and has “been around forever.” And it would have made the speech a whole lot more literal if the movie ended with Mr. Wonderful acting out a moment where he bit Chalamet’s titular character and turned him into an immortal being.
However, it sounds like A24 quickly said no to that idea, as Safdie explained what the studio told him when they heard about this ending:
You know, I see what the studio was saying, because this fantastical ending is wild, even for a movie as crazy, unexpected and chaotic as Marty Supreme. However, I also see why Safdie had this idea in the first place. I understand the vision, and I do think it ties back to the vampire speech and the movie's ideas about legacy in a fascinating way. Plus, Marty Supreme is a ping pong movie that takes so many unexpected turns, something like this could have been used as one last final twist.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Although I have to say, I’m happy they went with the ending they did. It was super powerful, and it’s one of the many reasons why Marty Supreme’s reviews are so great.
Now, to go and see the actual ending (which, I can confirm, does not include vampires) as well as Timothée Chalamet’s performance that won him a 2026 Golden Globe, you can catch Marty Supreme in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.