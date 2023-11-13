Marvel’s Joe Russo Explains Martin Scorsese Joke That Got Him In Hot Water
The TikTok joke attracted blowback from cinephiles last week.
Martin Scorsese has been ever present on his daughter’s TikTok while he promotes his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. One video shows him jokingly directing his dog, aptly named Oscar, on how to express emotion for his next picture. The dog name is adorable, with many fans taking it as a nod to his Academy Award wins. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo made a similar video of his own as a response, jokingly calling his dog “Box Office.” Various cinephiles took the joke as a slight to Scorsese, whose box office returns are not as strong as Marvel films, and now Russo is clearing things up.
He, along with his brother and directing partner Anthony Russo, recently sat down at a fan event with fellow director Kevin Smith to talk about their impact on the MCU and future projects they hope to move to. The conversation eventually turned to the controversial Instagram video, which attracted a lot of heat on the internet. Russo opened up about his intention, and how the post in question was not meant to be a slight at Scorsese, whom he greatly admires. He said:
He continued to elaborate on his thought process, saying that he was trying to use the popular video app similarly to the legendary director as a way to connect to his own young daughter. While his intentions were pure, he understood why the timing of the video may have suggested otherwise. Russo told Kevin Smith:
It seems like the entire thing was taken the wrong way, and Joe Russo never intended to cause any bad blood between himself and a film master like Martin Scorsese. However, it doesn’t feel fully off base that fans may have seen it as a small slight. Scorsese has been vocal about the negative effect the MCU and superhero movies have had on the film industry for years. He has not relented in his stance on comic book movies, and throughout his most recent press tour, he's been firm that these blockbusters can hurt smaller films financially by preventing funding. The Russo Brothers can be looked to as a symbol for big budget, flashy filmmaking, and many took the joke to be an attempt by Russo to “fight back.”
No matter how the situation may have been interpreted, Russo seems firm that his intentions were perfectly innocent. While Scorsese may not be a fan of his films, Russo is certainly a fan of the Goodfellas director’s, and sees him as a major influence. The internet debate over big studio comic book movies and their box office impact on artistic dramas continues to rage on, but it seems like the Russos want to keep things cordial with the masters.
You can catch the latest Russo Brothers' movie, The Gray Man, streaming now with a Netflix subscription. You can also check out Martin Scorsese’s emotional epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, in theaters nationwide.
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
